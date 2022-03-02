Independent Trading Women’s Hoodie

Garment Printing
Independent Trading Women’s Hoodiee
Available in sizes XS to 2XL.
Independent Trading Co.’s 7-oz 55/45 cotton/polyester fleece PRM2500 Women’s California Wave Wash Hooded Pullover is designed for comfortable standard fit, casual styling, and a soft feel. Features include 1×1 ribbing at the cuffs, unlined hood, V-neck with twill tape, sewn eyelets, and more. Available in sizes XS to 2XL in colors including black, blush, bone, dusty rose, misty blue, sage, and shadow and forest camo heather.
POST CATEGORIES
MANUFACTURER: Independent Trading Co.
PRODUCT CATEGORY: Garment Printing
Most Popular
-
Headlines3 weeks ago
37-Year-Old Screen Printer Sold to Private Investor
-
Headlines3 weeks ago
Shirt Company Banned from Using Its Own Logo
-
Best of the Business4 weeks ago
NJ Screen Shop Gets Its Big Break with Celebrity Partnership
-
Photo Gallery4 weeks ago
18 Photos from Impressions Expo Long Beach 2022
-
Brain Squad2 weeks ago
24 Things That Take a Ton of Time but Are Totally Worth Doing
-
True Tales4 weeks ago
Client Says Shirts Are “Out of Spec” by a Millimeter, Demands a Deep Discount
-
Headlines6 days ago
Screen Shop Buys Land for New HQ, Plans 50 More Hires
-
Photo Gallery3 weeks ago
16 Shirts to Get You Ready for the Super Bowl