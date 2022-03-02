Independent Trading Women’s Hoodie

Independent Trading Women’s Hoodiee

Available in sizes XS to 2XL.

Independent Trading Co.’s 7-oz 55/45 cotton/polyester fleece PRM2500 Women’s California Wave Wash Hooded Pullover is designed for comfortable standard fit, casual styling, and a soft feel. Features include 1×1 ribbing at the cuffs, unlined hood, V-neck with twill tape, sewn eyelets, and more. Available in sizes XS to 2XL in colors including black, blush, bone, dusty rose, misty blue, sage, and shadow and forest camo heather.

POST CATEGORIES