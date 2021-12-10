Connect with us

Independent Trading Youth Hooded Pullover

Available in sizes XS-XL and 9 colors.

Independent Trading Co. has revealed the youth Style PRM1500Y Mid-Weight Pigment-Dyed Hooded Pullover. Offered in sizes XS-XL, the cotton/poly garment offers a popular worn look with soft hand, 100% cotton 30-singles face yarn for printing, split-stitch double-needle sewing on all seams, twill neck tape, jersey-lined hood, 1 x 1 ribbing at the cuffs and waistband, a standard fit, and more. Available in nine colors: Pigment Black, Pigment Maroon, Pigment Slate Blue, Pigment Alpine Green, Pigment Sandstone, Pigment Light Blue, Pigment Mint, Pigment Pink, and Pigment Yellow.

Independent Trading Co.

