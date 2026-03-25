Infinity Her Marks Women’s History Month With Employee Recognition and Social Campaign

(PRESS RELEASE) LOWELL, AR — Infinity Product Group (IPG), parent company of headwear brand Infinity Her, has launched a #GivingWomenOptions initiative in recognition of Women’s History Month.

As part of the effort, IPG recognized its female employees with gifts including vases of purple flowers and desk mirrors. The campaign also includes a series of social media posts throughout March encouraging communities to mark Women’s History Month and highlighting headwear designed for women within the promotional products space.

IPG said the initiative was inspired by the International Women’s Day theme “Give to Gain” and is intended to reflect the company’s commitment to expanding options for women customers and supporting women within its workplace.

Infinity Her products are available through Sportsman Cap & Bag distributor locations.

For more information, visit sportsmancaps.com or infinityforher.com.

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