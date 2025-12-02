Connect with us

Ink Innovations Unveils the Squeegee Tree: A Revolutionary Tabletop Squeegee Rack Designed for Modern Print Shops

(PRESS RELEASE) PHILADELPHIA, PA — Ink Innovations announces the Squeegee Tree, a breakthrough tabletop squeegee rack designed to keep screen-printing shops organized, efficient, and running at full speed. Engineered to hold 15 squeegees while occupying less than one square foot, the Squeegee Tree brings essential tools directly to the press—eliminating unnecessary trips to wall-mounted racks and improving workflow.

Built with heavy-gauge aluminum, the Squeegee Tree avoids the scratching and denting commonly caused by steel racks, protecting valuable aluminum squeegee handles. Its large storage openings accommodate ergonomic and traditional handle styles, while providing improved clearance for easy tool removal and replacement.

The rack includes oval carrying handles for effortless transport anywhere in the shop and comes equipped with Ink Innovations’ proprietary Leg Leveler, ensuring stability even on uneven tabletops. Assembly takes less than five minutes with just a Phillips head screwdriver.

Key Features:

  • Holds 15 squeegees (8 at 6″ or larger, 7 at 10″ or larger)
  • Compact footprint — under 1 sq. ft.
  • Large openings compatible with ergonomic handles
  • Oval finger slots for portable convenience
  • Heavy-gauge aluminum construction prevents handle damage
  • Includes Leg Leveler for stability
  • Proudly Made in the USA

The Squeegee Tree is the ideal solution for printers seeking a durable, space-saving, and highly accessible squeegee storage system.

For more information or to order, visit inkinnovationsUSA.com or contact [email protected].

