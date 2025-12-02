Press Releases
Ink Innovations Unveils the Squeegee Tree: A Revolutionary Tabletop Squeegee Rack Designed for Modern Print Shops
(PRESS RELEASE) PHILADELPHIA, PA — Ink Innovations announces the Squeegee Tree, a breakthrough tabletop squeegee rack designed to keep screen-printing shops organized, efficient, and running at full speed. Engineered to hold 15 squeegees while occupying less than one square foot, the Squeegee Tree brings essential tools directly to the press—eliminating unnecessary trips to wall-mounted racks and improving workflow.
Built with heavy-gauge aluminum, the Squeegee Tree avoids the scratching and denting commonly caused by steel racks, protecting valuable aluminum squeegee handles. Its large storage openings accommodate ergonomic and traditional handle styles, while providing improved clearance for easy tool removal and replacement.
The rack includes oval carrying handles for effortless transport anywhere in the shop and comes equipped with Ink Innovations’ proprietary Leg Leveler, ensuring stability even on uneven tabletops. Assembly takes less than five minutes with just a Phillips head screwdriver.
Key Features:
- Holds 15 squeegees (8 at 6″ or larger, 7 at 10″ or larger)
- Compact footprint — under 1 sq. ft.
- Large openings compatible with ergonomic handles
- Oval finger slots for portable convenience
- Heavy-gauge aluminum construction prevents handle damage
- Includes Leg Leveler for stability
- Proudly Made in the USA
The Squeegee Tree is the ideal solution for printers seeking a durable, space-saving, and highly accessible squeegee storage system.
For more information or to order, visit inkinnovationsUSA.com or contact [email protected].
SPONSORED VIDEO
Let’s Talk About It
Creating a More Diverse and Inclusive Screen Printing Industry
LET’S TALK About It: Part 3 discusses how four screen printers have employed people with disabilities, why you should consider doing the same, the resources that are available, and more. Watch the live webinar, held August 16, moderated by Adrienne Palmer, editor-in-chief, Screen Printing magazine, with panelists Ali Banholzer, Amber Massey, Ryan Moor, and Jed Seifert. The multi-part series is hosted exclusively by ROQ.US and U.N.I.T.E Together. Let’s Talk About It: Part 1 focused on Black, female screen printers and can be watched here; Part 2 focused on the LGBTQ+ community and can be watched here.
Heat Wave Hits Embroidery
Lead Better, Manage Better: 22 Ways Screen Printers Can Do Both
STAHLS' Fulfill Engine Partners With Spoke Custom to Add 70-Plus Products
Lead Better, Manage Better: 22 Ways Screen Printers Can Do Both
MADE Laboratory Launches First-Ever Print Hustlers On-Demand Platform
