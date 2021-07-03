Ink Maker Marabu Achieves Climate Neutrality

(PRESS RELEASE) AMTSGERICHT STUTTGART, GERMANY – Ink manufacturer Marabu has announced that it has achieved climate neutrality as part of the company’s Project Green initiative.

In recent years, Marabu has invested in the research and development of safe production processes, environmentally friendly products, and clean technologies with the aim of preserving the natural environment.

Marabu has worked with ClimatePartner to analyze its CO2 emissions from the company’s sites in Tamm and Bietigheim. Including all product-related factors such as raw materials and logistics, Marabu currently generates approximately 18,500 tons of unavoidable CO2 emissions. This value is the positive result of a number of climate-friendly measures pursued by Marabu, such as the early switch to green electricity in 2007.

“Climate protection is a particular concern for us, to which we have made a binding commitment within the scope of an extensive sustainability strategy,” says York Boeder, CEO. “In accordance with our Marabu Green Deal, we avoid and reduce emissions wherever possible by using green electricity, energy-saving schemes, mobility concepts or environmentally friendly materials. We offset all unavoidable CO2 emissions by supporting internationally certified climate protection projects. We are continually implementing measures to improve our carbon footprint and update them annually to make their success measurable. We have therefore set ourselves the active goal of reducing our CO2 emissions by another 25 percent by 2030.”

Marabu’s carbon footprint as well as its climate protection projects can be tracked via an ID number in ClimatePartner’s tracking system.

For more information on Marabu’s Project Green initiative, visit marabu.de/en.

