Inkcups Adds New VP of Operations

(PRESS RELEASE) DANVERS, MA – Inkcups announces the appointment of David Connors as the company’s new Vice President of Operations. Connors will lead Inkcups’ operations and global supply chain, taking over for Frank Milne, who will retire at the end of 2024. Inkcups is a manufacturer of inkjet printing equipment, pad printing equipment, laser plate makers, inks, and corresponding supplies.

Connors brings more than two decades of strategic leadership experience in operations and supply chain management, and in-depth knowledge of the manufacturing and distribution of automated machine parts and electronic components. He has led several teams within growing global manufacturing organizations. Prior to joining Inkcups, he held key positions as Director of Operations, Strategic Planning & Logistics at Ferrotec, Director of Materials at MKS Instruments, and Director of Supply Chain at Sig Sauer.

He holds a Bachelor of Business Administration from Eastern Nazarene College and a Masters of Business Administration (MBA) from UNH Peter T. Paul College of Business and Economics.

“David’s proven track record in operations and supply chain makes him a perfect fit for Inkcups,” says Rick Hajec, CEO, Inkcups. “As we scale our global manufacturing operations, his expertise will be instrumental in ensuring efficient and effective processes. I am confident that his leadership will drive consistency to support our growth and enhance our global footprint.”