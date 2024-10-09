Press Releases
Inkcups Adds New VP of Operations
David Conners named as the printing manufacturers’ newest executive.
(PRESS RELEASE) DANVERS, MA – Inkcups announces the appointment of David Connors as the company’s new Vice President of Operations. Connors will lead Inkcups’ operations and global supply chain, taking over for Frank Milne, who will retire at the end of 2024. Inkcups is a manufacturer of inkjet printing equipment, pad printing equipment, laser plate makers, inks, and corresponding supplies.
Connors brings more than two decades of strategic leadership experience in operations and supply chain management, and in-depth knowledge of the manufacturing and distribution of automated machine parts and electronic components. He has led several teams within growing global manufacturing organizations. Prior to joining Inkcups, he held key positions as Director of Operations, Strategic Planning & Logistics at Ferrotec, Director of Materials at MKS Instruments, and Director of Supply Chain at Sig Sauer.
He holds a Bachelor of Business Administration from Eastern Nazarene College and a Masters of Business Administration (MBA) from UNH Peter T. Paul College of Business and Economics.
“David’s proven track record in operations and supply chain makes him a perfect fit for Inkcups,” says Rick Hajec, CEO, Inkcups. “As we scale our global manufacturing operations, his expertise will be instrumental in ensuring efficient and effective processes. I am confident that his leadership will drive consistency to support our growth and enhance our global footprint.”
SPONSORED VIDEO
Let’s Talk About It
Creating a More Diverse and Inclusive Screen Printing Industry
LET’S TALK About It: Part 3 discusses how four screen printers have employed people with disabilities, why you should consider doing the same, the resources that are available, and more. Watch the live webinar, held August 16, moderated by Adrienne Palmer, editor-in-chief, Screen Printing magazine, with panelists Ali Banholzer, Amber Massey, Ryan Moor, and Jed Seifert. The multi-part series is hosted exclusively by ROQ.US and U.N.I.T.E Together. Let’s Talk About It: Part 1 focused on Black, female screen printers and can be watched here; Part 2 focused on the LGBTQ+ community and can be watched here.
Promoted Headlines
Advertisement
Inkcups Adds New VP of Operations
Ninja Patches Offers 5 Business-Day Shipping
Several Large Print Houses Incorporate Kornit Digital Equipment
Epson Unveils Purpose-Built DTFilm Print System
Fiery to Be Acquired by Epson
The Science of Business
Advertisement
Most Popular
-
Women in Screen Printing1 month ago
Here Are the Winners of the 2024 Women In Screen Printing Awards
-
Women in Screen Printing1 month ago
2024 Women In Screen Printing Awards: Veronica Anderson
-
Press Releases3 weeks ago
Epson Unveils Purpose-Built DTFilm Print System
-
Women in Screen Printing1 month ago
2024 Women In Screen Printing Awards: Megan Griffith
-
Art, Ad, or Alchemy1 month ago
Episode 23: An Interview With Industrial Printer Ken Johnson
-
Andy MacDougall1 month ago
‘We Do What We Gotta’ Do’
-
Press Releases1 month ago
Nazdar/M & R Team Up to Showcase DTG and DTF Developments
-
Press Releases2 months ago
STAHLS’ Adds Two New Master Distributors