Inkcups ArtPrep Software

Compatible with Inkcups cylinder and flatbed printers.

Inkcups has launched ArtPrep automated artwork preparation software for digital printing, compatible with Inkcups cylinder and flatbed printers. Featuring a flexible user interface that can be adapted to any workflow, the software integrates printers and workflows, accepts PNG files, and reduces image prep time by adding desired layers and customizable trapping, manipulating image placement and size, and performing image adjustments (handling variable data, name drops, challenging gradients, and highlights, according to the company).

Available in two versions, ArtPrep offers canvas output options, output color profiles, adjustable white, adjustable varnish and primer, and optional setup assistance packages; ArtPrep Pro includes additional features such as integration with Piecewise Order Management System, automated processing through input folder, API connection support, and advanced setup.

