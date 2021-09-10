Inks & Coatings
Inkcups Cylinder Printer Small Diameter Upgrade
The Helix is engineered to image full-color images onto straight-walled and tapered cylinders with a diameter between 2 and 5 in.
Inkcups has revealed an extended range kit for its Helix digital cylinder printer enabling users to image a variety of small-diameter vessels. The Helix is engineered to image full-color images onto straight-walled and tapered cylinders with a diameter between 2 and 5 in.; the extended range kit expands the machine’s print range to include products measuring 1.5 to 5.6 in. in diameter, such as tapered shot glasses and straight wall shooters.
POST CATEGORIES
MANUFACTURER: Inkcups
PRODUCT CATEGORY: Inks + Coatings
