Inkcups Cylinder Printer Small Diameter Upgrade

Inkcups has revealed an extended range kit for its Helix digital cylinder printer enabling users to image a variety of small-diameter vessels. The Helix is engineered to image full-color images onto straight-walled and tapered cylinders with a diameter between 2 and 5 in.; the extended range kit expands the machine’s print range to include products measuring 1.5 to 5.6 in. in diameter, such as tapered shot glasses and straight wall shooters.

