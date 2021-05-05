Inkcups Double Helix Rotary Inkjet Printer

Designed to image full-color, seamless graphics onto straight-walled and tapered cylinders.

Inkcups has added the Double Helix cylindrical UV inkjet printer to its Helix line of rotary inkjet presses. The press offers two side-by-side print stations engineered for printing the same artwork on two vessels simultaneously for medium to higher-volume print runs. The Double Helix is designed to image full-color, seamless graphics onto straight-walled and tapered cylinders up to 12 in. long at speeds reaching 8 parts/min. With a print area of 8.6 in., the press is compatible with substrates 2 to 5 in. in diameter including drinkware, barware, candle holders, steel tumblers, beer cans, and more. Additional features include ability to spot varnish, tip-to-tip print, mirror print, and contour print; optional Transparent Pin Curing (TPC) system and integrated pretreatment process for transparent drinkware imaging; automated height adjustment; and more.

