Graphics Printing
Inkcups Double Helix Rotary Inkjet Printer
Designed to image full-color, seamless graphics onto straight-walled and tapered cylinders.
Inkcups has added the Double Helix cylindrical UV inkjet printer to its Helix line of rotary inkjet presses. The press offers two side-by-side print stations engineered for printing the same artwork on two vessels simultaneously for medium to higher-volume print runs. The Double Helix is designed to image full-color, seamless graphics onto straight-walled and tapered cylinders up to 12 in. long at speeds reaching 8 parts/min. With a print area of 8.6 in., the press is compatible with substrates 2 to 5 in. in diameter including drinkware, barware, candle holders, steel tumblers, beer cans, and more. Additional features include ability to spot varnish, tip-to-tip print, mirror print, and contour print; optional Transparent Pin Curing (TPC) system and integrated pretreatment process for transparent drinkware imaging; automated height adjustment; and more.
POST CATEGORIES
MANUFACTURER: Inkcups
PRODUCT CATEGORY: Graphics Printing
Most Popular
-
Expert Perspectives4 months ago
Screen Printing Editorial Advisory Board Members Reflect on How 2020 Affected Their Businesses
-
Rising Stars Awards4 months ago
Announcing the 2020 Rising Stars Award Winners
-
Marshall Atkinson4 months ago
20 Ways to Be Successful During Disruption
-
Rising Stars Awards4 months ago
Meet the 2020 Rising Stars Awards Winner: Joshua Bunton
-
Videos4 months ago
Screen Printer Pivots from In-Person Live Printing to Virtual Events
-
Rising Stars Awards4 months ago
Meet the 2020 Rising Stars Awards Winner: David Kent
-
Expert Perspectives4 months ago
How TikTok Turns Your Followers into Customers
-
Headlines4 months ago
Join the Screen Printing Brain Squad — and Make Your Voice Heard!