Inkcups GN Series Ink 

Eco-sustainable ink for plastics, metals, wood, apparel, and more.

Available in 10 standard colors, Inkcups’ GN Series of sustainable pad printing ink is compatible with a variety of substrates, including ABS, lacquered surfaces, metal, natural fabrics, plasticized PVC, polyamide, polycarbonate, polymethacrylate, polystyrene, polyurethane, rigid PVC, treated PETG, treated polyacetal, treated polyester, treated polyethylene, treated polypropylene, and wood.

The ink is compliant with the European Printing Ink Association (EuPIA) Ordinance on Materials and Articles (SR 817.023.21); follows the EuPIA exclusion list of raw materials; passed International Organization for Standardization (ISO) 10993-5:2009 in vitro cytotoxicity testing; and aligns with United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) of promoting prosperity while protecting the planet, the company reports. The ink is safe for indirect food packaging and can be shipped as a nonhazardous item.

