Inkcups Nets Investment from Private Equity Firm

(PRESS RELEASE) DANVERS, MA – Industry printing leader Inkcups announces that MPE Partners, a private equity firm based in Boston, MA and Cleveland, OH, has recently invested in the company to help accelerate its five-year growth plan and expand into new markets and territories. The investment will also support development of new Inkcups printing systems and supplies and bolster the company’s global sales and customer support network.

Inkcups founder and CEO, Ben Adner, will remain in his position along with the same experienced Inkcups team, working in partnership with MPE to grow the company globally and further establish Inkcups as a name brand in the digital, pad, and tagless printing markets.

Ben Adner commented, “It is an ideal time for Inkcups to have outside, professional investment, both from a financial aspect but also from a strategic standpoint. We are leaders in our markets for all three lines of business – digital, pad printing, and tagless – and have cutting edge, innovative product lines and an aggressive five-year growth plan. MPE Partners has a solid track record of helping companies just like Inkcups get to the next level. We believe that with their resources and guidance, coupled with our strong team and game plan, Inkcups will be able to achieve its goals and provide significant value to our customers.”

Matt Yohe, Partner at MPE, said, “Since its inception in 2001, Inkcups has developed a reputation for superior product innovation, deep technical knowledge, and comprehensive aftermarket service.” Michael Duffy, Vice President at MPE, added, “We are looking forward to partnering with Ben and the rest of the Inkcups team to accelerate the company’s growth by making continued investments in product development, customer support, and geographic expansion.”

Capstone Partners acted as the investment banking advisor to Inkcups, and Mintz, Levin, Cohn, Ferris, Glovsky, and Popeo served as legal advisor. Akerman LLP served as legal advisor to MPE. See the full press release from MPE here.