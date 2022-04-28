Press Releases
Inkcups Receives GOTS Certification for 4 Eco-Friendly Inks
Certification designates inks as organically sourced.
(PRESS RELEASE) DANVERS, MA — Global printing industry leader Inkcups announces that four of its inks from the SB Eco Series Eco-Friendly pad printing ink line received the Global Organic Textile Standard (GOTS) Certification after a rigorous testing process. The four inks are: SB Eco Cool Grey 3, SB Eco PMS Dark Blue 295, SB Eco Black 165, and the SB Eco Superwhite.
The SB Eco Series Eco-Friendly pad printing ink line is held to high standards related to sustainability while also satisfying some of the strictest industry compliance testing requirements, including Eco-Passport, CLP/GHS (EC 1272/2008), EN 71-3, Reach (EC 1907/2006), RoHS, and ISO DIS 6330. This line was created specifically with sustainability in mind while reducing potentially harmful chemicals and being free of Naphtha, PAH, and Cyclohexanone.
The GOTS certification defines requirements to ensure textiles and the like are organic, from collecting raw materials to labeling to providing credible assurance to the customer. This standard was established by the International Working Group on Global Organic Textile Standard, an international group of stakeholder organizations and experts. GOTS consists of strict and binding requirements pertaining to ecological and social parameters. One of the main goals of GOTS is to give consumers insight into completely transparent supply chains with products that are truly organic throughout.
“We are thrilled to have four inks from our SB Eco Series line now GOTS-certified,” said Ben Adner, CEO of Inkcups. “Sustainability and the environment will always be priorities at Inkcups so we’re very proud of this achievement.”
“Over the past year and a half, I have worked tirelessly to achieve the highly coveted GOTS Certification on the four inks. I am so proud to see Inkcups pass this strenuous test,” said Joseph Shairs, Product Manager and Compliance Officer of Inkcups. “We strive to offer innovative solutions to eliminate waste and better the environment when applicable, so this is a win for us at Inkcups.”
As a company, Inkcups has made a pledge to sustainability and set standards to uphold. To learn more, please click here. To learn about the SB Eco Series Eco-Friendly pad printing ink line and GOTS certification, please click here.
SPONSORED VIDEO
Watch Jay Busselle, Adrienne Palmer, and Jeremy Picker dive deep into DTG printing data, popular styles, and opportunities.
Apparel Decoration Trends for 2021 Part Two
Jay Busselle, marketing director, Equipment Zone, interviews two experts in apparel decoration trends: Adrienne Palmer, editor-in-chief of Screen Printing magazine, and Jeremy Picker, creative director and CEO of AMB3R Creative and Screen Printing Editorial Advisory Board member. Both share their insights on decoration trends, apparel styles, and some powerful data for DTG printing. Plus, Picker gives an exclusive look at his 2021 trend report. This is a follow-up webinar to Equipment Zone’s DTG Training Academy virtual event.
