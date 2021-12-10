Business & Industry
InkSoft E-Com Platform Adds Signage
Features include bleed and cut lines, an image uploader, mobile-friendly design, and more.
InkSoft e-commerce platform has added signage and banners to its Unlimited package. Through a partnership with SinaLite, a wholesale trade-only signage print provider, InkSoft users can now offer more than 1000 new products including signs, banners, stickers, decals, floor graphics, vehicle magnets, window graphics, and more – without purchasing new equipment or overhead.
The update also includes an online signage designer that allows PSP costumers to create custom signs, banners, stickers, and decals. Features include bleed and cut lines, an image uploader, mobile-friendly design, and more.
POST CATEGORIES
MANUFACTURER: InkSoft
PRODUCT CATEGORY: Business & Industry
Most Popular
-
True Tales3 months ago
If You Had Listened to Me, You Wouldn’t Have Botched 20,000 T-Shirts
-
Buzz Session2 weeks ago
17 Screen Printers Call BS on Things They Hear Frequently in the Industry
-
Photo Gallery4 months ago
13 Iconic Band T-Shirts That Will Strike a Chord with Screen Printers
-
Women in Screen Printing2 months ago
Meet the 2021 WISP Award Winners: Brandi Schieber
-
Photo Gallery4 months ago
What I Wished I Knew Before Becoming a Screen Printer
-
Headlines1 month ago
Thieves Steal $30,000 in Blank T-Shirts from Screen Printing Company
-
News2 months ago
Screen Shop Defrauded of Nearly $11K by Online Scammer
-
Hybrid Printing3 months ago
Why Hybrid Printing on Decorated Apparel Is Surging in Popularity