InkSoft E-Com Platform Adds Signage

Features include bleed and cut lines, an image uploader, mobile-friendly design, and more.

InkSoft e-commerce platform has added signage and banners to its Unlimited package. Through a partnership with SinaLite, a wholesale trade-only signage print provider, InkSoft users can now offer more than 1000 new products including signs, banners, stickers, decals, floor graphics, vehicle magnets, window graphics, and more – without purchasing new equipment or overhead.

The update also includes an online signage designer that allows PSP costumers to create custom signs, banners, stickers, and decals. Features include bleed and cut lines, an image uploader, mobile-friendly design, and more.

