InkSoft Offers Free Social Media Referral Marketing Kit

(PRESS RELEASE) TEMPE, AZ — Social media referral marketing is a technique that spurs your existing customers to share positive experiences about your brand with their friends and networks.

In a recent InkSoft blog sponsored by S&S Activewear and titled “Unlock The Strategy: Social Media Referral Marketing,” this technique is explained in detail.

The blog post discusses how to motivate your customers to share, which platform(s) they will use, and what they will share (i.e. short product reviews, longer testimonials, etc.). Included are S&S Activewear’s top five trending styles you might use to generate enthusiasm and interest in your brand.

To that end, InkSoft has developed a free social media referral marketing kit that makes it easy for beginners to implement referral strategies. The kit can be obtained at no cost by registering here: https://www.inksoft.com/social-media-referral-marketing-strategy/.

It includes copy that you can email to your customers and captions to continue the promotion. You’ll also be notified of updates and additions to the kit.

For more information, contact InkSoft at (800) 410-3048, email [email protected] or visit inksoft.com.

