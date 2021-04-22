InkSoft Offers Free Virtual Sampling Marketing Kit

(PRESS RELEASE) Are you constantly educating your current clientele and potential customers that custom decorated apparel can build brand awareness, increase your marketing power and create a sought-after sense of unity?

If not, you may want to read a recent blog offered by InkSoft entitled “Virtual Sampling & Proactive Prospecting: Revolutionize Your Sales Game Plan.” At the end of it, you’ll be able to download a free marketing kit that will change the way you get new business.

The blog tells you how to implement virtual sampling in your day-to-day operations without wasting time, money or manpower. The marketing kit includes templates for sending out emails, creating social media posts and writing engaging website copy to generate awareness and bring in sales.

By registering here, you’ll also be notified of updates and additions to this kit and receive notice when new kits become available.

For more information, contact InkSoft at (800) 410-3048; email: [email protected] or visit the website at www.inksoft.com.