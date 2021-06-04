Connect with us

InkSoft Online Tools Help WearTheFund Pay It Forward

Print shop helping nonprofits offer wholesale custom merchandise.
(PRESS RELEASE) TEMPE, AZ – Sam Lewis, founder and CEO of WearTheFund in Fort Myers, Florida, knew back in business school what he wanted to do. Despite naysaying from his professors, his concept was to create a business that would help those in need. For every dollar his for-profit screen printing operation brought in, he would donate a percentage of it to a charitable organization.

Since starting his business in 2012, he has donated upwards of $225,000 to good causes. He has also partnered with more than 100 nonprofits ranging from animal welfare to environmental protection to youth and education, to help them set up their own online stores to raise money.

With the help of InkSoft’s online stores and fundraising features, Lewis is now helping for-profit and nonprofits alike offer wholesale custom merchandise that includes branded swag, special event apparel, uniforms, company gifts, and PPE.

To read more about Lewis and how he is using web stores and online design software to grow his company, click here.

To learn more InkSoft’s online tools, call (800) 410-3048, email [email protected], or visit the website at www.inksoft.com.

