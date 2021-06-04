Press Releases
InkSoft Online Tools Help WearTheFund Pay It Forward
Print shop helping nonprofits offer wholesale custom merchandise.
(PRESS RELEASE) TEMPE, AZ – Sam Lewis, founder and CEO of WearTheFund in Fort Myers, Florida, knew back in business school what he wanted to do. Despite naysaying from his professors, his concept was to create a business that would help those in need. For every dollar his for-profit screen printing operation brought in, he would donate a percentage of it to a charitable organization.
Since starting his business in 2012, he has donated upwards of $225,000 to good causes. He has also partnered with more than 100 nonprofits ranging from animal welfare to environmental protection to youth and education, to help them set up their own online stores to raise money.
With the help of InkSoft’s online stores and fundraising features, Lewis is now helping for-profit and nonprofits alike offer wholesale custom merchandise that includes branded swag, special event apparel, uniforms, company gifts, and PPE.
To read more about Lewis and how he is using web stores and online design software to grow his company, click here.
To learn more InkSoft’s online tools, call (800) 410-3048, email [email protected], or visit the website at www.inksoft.com.
Send your press releases to Screen Printing at [email protected]. Learn about our submission guidelines.
SPONSORED VIDEO
Watch Jay Busselle, Adrienne Palmer, and Jeremy Picker dive deep into DTG printing data, popular styles, and opportunities.
Apparel Decoration Trends for 2021 Part Two
Jay Busselle, marketing director, Equipment Zone, interviews two experts in apparel decoration trends: Adrienne Palmer, editor-in-chief of Screen Printing magazine, and Jeremy Picker, creative director and CEO of AMB3R Creative and Screen Printing Editorial Advisory Board member. Both share their insights on decoration trends, apparel styles, and some powerful data for DTG printing. Plus, Picker gives an exclusive look at his 2021 trend report. This is a follow-up webinar to Equipment Zone’s DTG Training Academy virtual event.
Promoted Headlines
Advertisement
InkSoft Online Tools Help WearTheFund Pay It Forward
More Than 300 Exhibitors Coming to FESPA Global Print Expo 2021
Screen Saver Podcast: Personal Expression
Three Things Every Screen Printer Should Do Right Now
How a Professional Wrestler Began Supplying Screen Printed Apparel to the Wrestling Community
How to Create Custom Shoes: a 3-Step Guide
Advertisement
Most Popular
-
Case Studies3 months ago
Molly Baz Knows How to Sell a Brand
-
Best of the Business3 months ago
Cracking New Markets: Promotional Products
-
Screen Printing3 months ago
Join the Screen Printing Mentorship Project!
-
Thomas Trimingham3 months ago
How to Choose Between Digital Printing and Screen Printing
-
Press Releases3 months ago
Digital Art Solutions Presents Free Graphics Academy Master Class Series
-
Podcasts3 months ago
Screen Saver Podcast: Branding
-
Marshall Atkinson2 months ago
Six Strategic Steps Toward Trying New Things
-
Best of the Business4 months ago
Editorial Advisory Board