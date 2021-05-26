Connect with us

InkSoft Partners with Penn Emblem

Deal gives screen printers access to embroidery options.
(PRESS RELEASE) TEMPE, AZ — InkSoft has partnered with Penn Emblem, allowing users to offer embroidered products without having to purchase an embroidery machine or digitizing software.

Products include patches that are embroidered, screen printed, or dye sublimated as well as specialty emblems, stock emblems, and heat transfers.

With the partnership, InkSoft customers will have access to a wholesale account and pricing with Penn Emblem. Working with Penn directly, decorators can choose between ordering custom emblems to be shipped to them for application, or Penn will create the embellishment, adhere it, and blind drop-ship directly to the end customer.

To view on the website and set up a free account, go to inksoft.com/penn-emblem.

For more information, contact InkSoft at (800) 410-3048 or [email protected].

