Press Releases
InkSoft Partners with Penn Emblem
Deal gives screen printers access to embroidery options.
(PRESS RELEASE) TEMPE, AZ — InkSoft has partnered with Penn Emblem, allowing users to offer embroidered products without having to purchase an embroidery machine or digitizing software.
Products include patches that are embroidered, screen printed, or dye sublimated as well as specialty emblems, stock emblems, and heat transfers.
With the partnership, InkSoft customers will have access to a wholesale account and pricing with Penn Emblem. Working with Penn directly, decorators can choose between ordering custom emblems to be shipped to them for application, or Penn will create the embellishment, adhere it, and blind drop-ship directly to the end customer.
To view on the website and set up a free account, go to inksoft.com/penn-emblem.
For more information, contact InkSoft at (800) 410-3048 or [email protected].
Send your press releases to Screen Printing at [email protected]. Learn about our submission guidelines.
SPONSORED VIDEO
Watch Jay Busselle, Adrienne Palmer, and Jeremy Picker dive deep into DTG printing data, popular styles, and opportunities.
Apparel Decoration Trends for 2021 Part Two
Jay Busselle, marketing director, Equipment Zone, interviews two experts in apparel decoration trends: Adrienne Palmer, editor-in-chief of Screen Printing magazine, and Jeremy Picker, creative director and CEO of AMB3R Creative and Screen Printing Editorial Advisory Board member. Both share their insights on decoration trends, apparel styles, and some powerful data for DTG printing. Plus, Picker gives an exclusive look at his 2021 trend report. This is a follow-up webinar to Equipment Zone’s DTG Training Academy virtual event.
Promoted Headlines
Advertisement
FESPA.com Content Now Available in 36 Languages
InkSoft Partners with Penn Emblem
Three Things Every Screen Printer Should Do Right Now
How to Create Custom Shoes: a 3-Step Guide
Three Things Every Screen Printer Should Do Right Now
Are You Ready to Attend In-Person Industry Events?
Advertisement
Most Popular
-
Case Studies3 months ago
Molly Baz Knows How to Sell a Brand
-
Best of the Business2 months ago
Cracking New Markets: Promotional Products
-
Screen Printing3 months ago
Join the Screen Printing Mentorship Project!
-
Thomas Trimingham3 months ago
How to Choose Between Digital Printing and Screen Printing
-
Podcasts3 months ago
Screen Saver Podcast: Branding
-
Press Releases3 months ago
Digital Art Solutions Presents Free Graphics Academy Master Class Series
-
Videos4 months ago
Watch the 2020 Rising Stars Awards Ceremony
-
Marshall Atkinson2 months ago
Six Strategic Steps Toward Trying New Things