Press Releases
InkSoft Rebrands Digital Art Solutions to GraphicsFlow
Renamed company offers cloud-based, graphics productivity tool.
(PRESS RELEASE) TEMPE, AZ – InkSoft, a web-based software developer, has rebranded Digital Arts Solutions, a design-workflow company it acquired in June of 2019, to Graphics Flow.
GraphicsFlow is a cloud-based graphics productivity tool that helps decorated apparel shops manage its artwork and art approvals while storing graphics, logos, and art files.
Existing customers of Digital Arts Solutions will continue to be supported as the new branding is implemented. Gradually, new features will be introduced to provide additional value to the GraphicsFlow app.
To learn more, visit graphicsflow.com. GraphicsFlow can be reached at (800) 959-7627 or [email protected]
Send your press releases to Screen Printing at [email protected]. Learn about our submission guidelines.
SPONSORED VIDEO
Watch Jay Busselle, Adrienne Palmer, and Jeremy Picker dive deep into DTG printing data, popular styles, and opportunities.
Apparel Decoration Trends for 2021 Part Two
Jay Busselle, marketing director, Equipment Zone, interviews two experts in apparel decoration trends: Adrienne Palmer, editor-in-chief of Screen Printing magazine, and Jeremy Picker, creative director and CEO of AMB3R Creative and Screen Printing Editorial Advisory Board member. Both share their insights on decoration trends, apparel styles, and some powerful data for DTG printing. Plus, Picker gives an exclusive look at his 2021 trend report. This is a follow-up webinar to Equipment Zone’s DTG Training Academy virtual event.
Promoted Headlines
Advertisement
InkSoft Rebrands Digital Art Solutions to GraphicsFlow
FESPA “Coffee Break” Webinars Set to Return
OKI Electric Industry Inks Distribution Agreement with Imaging Supplies Warehouse
Andy MacDougall Talks Biosensors, Electrochemistry
Screen Saver Podcast: Apparel Decoration
Screen Saver Podcast: Design
Advertisement
Most Popular
-
Headlines4 months ago
Join the Screen Printing Brain Squad — and Make Your Voice Heard!
-
Case Studies2 months ago
Molly Baz Knows How to Sell a Brand
-
Best of the Business2 months ago
Cracking New Markets: Promotional Products
-
Screen Printing2 months ago
Join the Screen Printing Mentorship Project!
-
Thomas Trimingham2 months ago
How to Choose Between Digital Printing and Screen Printing
-
Podcasts2 months ago
Screen Saver Podcast: Branding
-
Press Releases3 months ago
Digital Art Solutions Presents Free Graphics Academy Master Class Series
-
Videos4 months ago
Watch the 2020 Rising Stars Awards Ceremony