InkSoft Rebrands Digital Art Solutions to GraphicsFlow

Renamed company offers cloud-based, graphics productivity tool.
(PRESS RELEASE) TEMPE, AZ – InkSoft, a web-based software developer, has rebranded Digital Arts Solutions, a design-workflow company it acquired in June of 2019, to Graphics Flow.

GraphicsFlow is a cloud-based graphics productivity tool that helps decorated apparel shops manage its artwork and art approvals while storing graphics, logos, and art files.

Existing customers of Digital Arts Solutions will continue to be supported as the new branding is implemented. Gradually, new features will be introduced to provide additional value to the GraphicsFlow app.

To learn more, visit graphicsflow.com. GraphicsFlow can be reached at (800) 959-7627 or [email protected]

