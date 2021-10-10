Press Releases
InkSoft Releases Free Marketing Guide for Branded Merchandise
Screen printers can request to receive the marketing kit via email.
(PRESS RELEASE) TEMPE, ARIZONA – InkSoft has released its “The Ultimate Sales and Marketing Guide for Branded Merchandise,” a free marketing sales kit designed to give decorated apparel companies ready-to-use marketing materials for their business. The new ebook is a compilation of 18 previously published marketing packets, specific to branded merchandise companies such as screen printers, promotional products companies, and T-shirt print businesses.
Designed to help grow their business, increase sales, and excel at e-commerce, each kit focuses on a target niche such as social media referrals, sports teams, and fans, parents/teachers, holiday branded merchandise, and virtual samples, and many more. In addition to information on how to best reach out and engage with these audiences, users of this free kit also get ready-to-use templates for:
● Sending emails
● Creating social media posts
● Writing engaging website copy to generate interest
“We’ve provided our clients with Marketing Kits because we know how hard it is for a business to have time to generate sales or even hire a marketing firm to create sales and marketing material. The Ultimate Sales and Marketing Guide for Branded Merchandise really is our chance to assist our customers, prospective customers, and frankly, any business that needs a helping hand. We hope lots of folks find it valuable and generate revenue from its cut-and-paste, easy-to-use marketing power,” said JP Hunt, president and co-founder at InkSoft.
Each chapter offers some of the industry’s best tips, tricks, and practices that are easy to understand and implement. InkSoft is committed to lending its expertise and experience to help printers succeed. There is no cost for this ebook, which is valued at $5,000.
