Press Releases
Inktavo and Supacolor Partner to Deliver New Educational Opportunities
Collaboration includes a four-part webcast series.
(PRESS RELEASE) Supacolor, a wholesale heat transfer leader, and Inktavo, a software solutions provider for the apparel decoration industry, have announced a partnership to deliver new educational opportunities and resources to support mutual customers.
By combining Inktavo’s expertise in e-commerce, production management, and design software with Supacolor’s premium heat transfer products, the partnership will provide new educational opportunities and resources for garment decorators who seek to improve efficiencies, develop new print fulfillment capabilities, and increase revenue.
JP Hunt, Head of Partnerships for Inktavo, expressed admiration for Supacolor’s commitment to innovation and heat transfer perfection. He noted that Inktavo’s customers have raved about Supacolor’s quality, the business potential, and the print fulfillment capabilities these transfers create.
Supacolor Partner and Co-founder Rum Walia said, “Supacolor is committed to helping people grow; with this partnership, we can now offer business software to help our customers realize their full potential.”
"After collaborating with Inktavo over the past two years and sharing many mutual customers, the companies decided to solidify a partnership to serve customers even better," he added.
Upcoming partner endeavors include a four-part webcast series hosted by Craig Mertens, Director of Product Education at Inktavo. The first class will show decorators how to maximize their sales with a powerful combo of high-quality graphics and custom heat transfers. Stay tuned for more information on upcoming classes.
Inktavo provides best-in-class software solutions for the apparel decoration industry, including InkSoft, an e-commerce platform; Printavo, a shop management solution; and GraphicsFlow, a graphics productivity solution. Inktavo is focused on innovation, education, and customer support and is committed to helping customers grow through increased revenue and efficiencies.
Supacolor uses a unique hybrid digital printing process to produce high-quality heat transfers that ensure the highest level of detail, color accuracy, and durability available. Supacolor heat transfer technology provides garment decorators with the flexibility to embellish challenging substrates, print complex full-color graphics, and fulfill small orders profitably.
For more information, contact Kendall Sours at [email protected].
