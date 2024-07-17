Inktavo Expands Global Reach with Acquisition of Clarity Software

(PRESS RELEASE) AUSTIN, TX – Inktavo, a leading provider of integrated software solutions for branded merchandise businesses, announces the acquisition of Clarity Software. Clarity Software is a Management Information System (MIS) software vendor specializing in job pricing, inventory management, and production management for the sign and graphics industry and other markets. The acquisition will further enhance Inktavo’s product offerings and expand its geographical reach.

Clarity Software, known for its robust functionality and job pricing capabilities, brings valuable MIS expertise and a wide range of features to Inktavo’s software suite. These features include CPQ (Configure, Price, Quote) tools, proof-of-delivery apps, and bi-directional links to customers’ preferred accounting software.

James Armijo, CEO of Inktavo, says about the acquisition: “Inktavo’s mission is to create a family of solutions for branded merchandise business to organize and grow. Our acquisition of Clarity Software expands the geographics we can serve and positions Inktavo to provide even more flexible and comprehensive software solutions that enable signage shop businesses to grow seamlessly using a single application.”

Richard Gamlin, CEO of Clarity Software, expressed enthusiasm about the acquisition: “Clarity Software sought to scale and expand geographically, particularly in the U.S. and non-English speaking markets. Clairfield facilitated the search and sale, which will take the Clarity business to the next level. Our customers will ultimately benefit from the expansion of flexible software functionality to help them grow using one application.”

Inktavo’s acquisition of Clarity Software underscores its continued commitment to providing business owners with best-in-class software solutions tailored to industries like signage, graphics, decorated apparel, and promotional products that allow them to scale, grow, and boost profits.

About Inktavo: Inktavo is a leading provider of software solutions designed specifically for branded merchandise and signage businesses. Inktavo’s comprehensive suite of software enables businesses to increase sales, streamline communication, maximize efficiency, and scale production processes. Through continuous innovation and a customer-centric approach, Inktavo empowers businesses to grow and succeed in the competitive landscape of the branded merchandise & signage industries.

To learn more, visit inktavo.com.

About Clarity Software: Clarity Software is a highly respected MIS software vendor known for its advanced functionality and accurate job pricing capabilities. With a focus on the Sign and Graphics industry and multiple other markets, Clarity Software offers comprehensive solutions for CPQ, inventory and production management, and seamless integration with accounting software. With its robust features and commitment to customer success, Clarity Software helps businesses increase efficiency and profitability while streamlining their operations.