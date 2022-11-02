Connect with us

Inks & Coatings

mm

Published

44 mins ago

on

International Coatings All-Pro 900 Series Inks

International Coatings All-Pro 900 Series Inks

Designed for hard-to-print substrates.

International Coatings announces the All-Pro 900 Series inks, designed for hard-to-print substrates such as workwear, fleece, outerwear, athletic and sports bags, nylon and hard-to-print, and non-woven substrates. The All-Pro 900 Series cures between 275°F and 325°F and also resists scratching, scuffing, and peeling.

International Coatings Company

POST CATEGORIES

MANUFACTURER: International Coatings Company
PRODUCT CATEGORY: Inks + Coatings

Related Topics:

click to Comment(Comment)
mm

Screen Printing magazine has been the leading publication and trusted source of information for the screen printing industry for more than 60 years. Our magazine, website, social media channels, and bulletins cover breaking news, innovative products, expert insight, and tools for success.

Advertisement

Most Popular