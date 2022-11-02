Inks & Coatings
International Coatings All-Pro 900 Series Inks
Designed for hard-to-print substrates.
International Coatings announces the All-Pro 900 Series inks, designed for hard-to-print substrates such as workwear, fleece, outerwear, athletic and sports bags, nylon and hard-to-print, and non-woven substrates. The All-Pro 900 Series cures between 275°F and 325°F and also resists scratching, scuffing, and peeling.
POST CATEGORIES
MANUFACTURER: International Coatings Company
PRODUCT CATEGORY: Inks + Coatings
Most Popular
-
True Tales2 weeks ago
“The Bachelorette” Contestant Makes a Mess in Live Screen Printing Mishap
-
Headlines4 weeks ago
56-Year-Old Screen Printer Sold to TShirts.com Owner
-
Andy MacDougall4 weeks ago
Printing United Expo Is Back – But It’s Missing Something
-
Headlines2 weeks ago
Hanesbrands Leases 1 Million-Square-Foot Warehouse in Ohio
-
Do You or Don't You?3 weeks ago
Most Screen Printers Have Moved Their Shop at Least Once – Some Would Do Things Differently Now
-
Women in Screen Printing4 weeks ago
Her Shop Is Flourishing Thanks to “Ninja” Entrepreneurship
-
Chessie Rosier-Parker3 weeks ago
How to Use Instagram and TikTok to Sell More Shirts
-
Photo Gallery2 days ago
15 Snapshots from Printing United Expo 2022