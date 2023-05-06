International Coatings Blaze Cotton White Ink

Reformulated for cotton fabrics.

International Coatings Company has reformulated its Blaze Cotton White 7038 ink for improved print and performance, the company reports. The ink is now a member of the FlexCure line, which can be cured at temperatures from 290 F to 320 F degrees. Blaze Cotton White 7038 offers fast-flash, low-tack performance; matte finish; improved body and coverage on dark garments; and compatibility with manual and automatic printers.

