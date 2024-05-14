INX Issues 2023 Sustainability Report

(PRESS RELEASE) Schaumburg, IL – INX International Ink Co. announced on May 8 that it has released its 2023 Sustainability Report. Highlighting the company’s continuing leadership and progress, the report focuses on its commitment to sustainability and a circular economy.

Bryce Kristo, INX President and CEO, said the new report also examines the key initiatives and metrics which speak to INX’s product, process, and social responsibility pillars as it relates to Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) priorities, and is aligned with the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals.

“As consumer demands and regulatory requirements evolve, INX International is committed to enhancing and growing our leadership position in the industry and helping meet the needs of brand owners, customers, and consumers by improving the sustainability of our products,” remarked Kristo. “Our commitment to Coloring a Safe and Sustainable Future serves as a guide to how we develop, manufacture, and distribute products and how we work with our customers and suppliers.”

In addressing the company’s Sustainability strategy, Kristo mentioned some specific advances INX made last year.

“We addressed the ESG emissions priority by reducing our Scope 1 carbon emissions by 4.19% and Scope 2 by 4.69%. We were also acknowledged as one of the best workplace cultures in the United States with a Great Place to Work™ certification after scoring 14 points higher than the average U.S. company,” he said.

Kristo added the report includes highlights of a $50M Venture Capital investment program that has produced impressive results since being introduced in 2022.

“The venture capital investment program supports our business strategy and sustainability initiatives. Last summer we invested in Detrapel, an advanced materials company that manufactures sustainable coatings. It also provides solutions to drive the next-generation of PFAS and plastic-free innovation.”

The 2023 INX Sustainability Report can be accessed on the website, where you can learn more about some of the sustainability products that are available. Also, explore the resource library to find reports, case studies, and white papers that can be downloaded and details about the company’s regulatory leadership.