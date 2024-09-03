INX Offers Solutions that Drive Productivity, Efficiency and Sustainability

(PRESS RELEASE) SCHAUMBURG, IL – PRINTING United Expo attendees looking to increase productivity and reduce their applied costs will have plenty of options to consider when they visit with INX International in booth C920. A comprehensive group of advanced inks, coatings, and digital printing solutions will be featured.

Renee Schouten, Vice President of Marketing for INX, says the vast product portfolio in the booth is geared to give people cost effective solutions to make their business more profitable.

“The solutions we are offering at PRINTING United are designed to improve your productivity, increase efficiency, and support sustainability efforts. INX has a legacy of excellence, a sustainable vision for everything we do, and a passion for creating partnerships with our customers that focus on their growth and success,” she explained.

INX offers advanced digital inkjet inks that match nearly every printhead type and digital printing system. The company has a long and successful track record which includes color management expertise, outstanding service agreements and printers conversions, and customer-friendly ink train warranties.

Paul Edwards, Vice President of INX’s Digital Division, said a new standard for color compatibility was set with OEM profiles, and changeovers to INX inks are easy with chemically compatible products.

“Clearly, color and color reproducibility is critical to providing a color requested by a customer. It also could be a brand where the importance of accurate color cannot be understated,” says Edwards. A 30-year industry veteran, he plans to be in the INX booth at the show.

“Achieving the correct color and ensuring it is consistent over time on different medias is important,” he added. “A new digital user may expect this is achieved automatically, but it is not the case. Understanding how to ensure accurate color reproduction via linearization and profiles, as well as color control over time, all needs to be considered. This is where our color management expertise is invaluable to customers.”

Four premium digital inks to check out in booth C920 run on some of the world’s largest multi-pass, high-speed inkjet printers. AGT, HIP, HIS and VHS are high performance, fast curing inks that present significant cost savings. Formulated to meet GRACoL standards and G7 targets with sharper printability, they offer high chemical resistance and are supported by the Ink Train warranty program, among other benefits.

AGT is a new high-value inkjet solution introduced earlier this year which runs on Agfa Tauro H3300 and H2500 printers. HIP is for use with HP industrial printers such as the HP® Scitex™ 9000, 10000, 11000, 15000, and 15500 series models. HSI works with Inca Onset flatbed printers, and VHS is paired with Vutek® HS120 and HS 125 series printers.

Digital Printing Systems and Integration

In addition to offering inkjet inks and coatings for alternative, custom, industrial, OEM, and specialty applications, INX’s technology-driven digital hardware and integration capabilities give print providers opportunities to compete with proven cost effective solutions. The JetINX™ Printhead Drive and Ink Recirculation system is the backbone for developing complete printing systems like the NW350 UV Digital Label printer and CP800 UV Digital Cylindrical printer.

“The Digital Inkjet Systems Group helps companies bring their inkjet printing products to market quickly and efficiently,” commented Jay Larsen, General Manager and Director of R&D for INX’s Digital Hardware division in Huntsville, Ala. “Our hardware and software systems serve as the core print engines for thousands of printers from multiple machine builders. By offering these inkjet inks and systems, we provide a cohesive approach to inkjet printer development.”

Edwards said both the NW350 and CP800 offer true flexibility and have proven track records.

“The trend towards shorter runs and more personalization makes the NW350 very attractive. Digital proofing has become more widespread since we introduced the CP800,” said Edwards. “We have implemented several enhancements to the cylindrical printer and currently are working to deliver a CP800 2.0 proofing system. It will include advanced CMA software and deliver state-of-the-art and proven digital proofing to the can industry.”

Safe and Sustainable Inks

INX is committed to helping customers achieve their sustainability goals with high performance, cost effective and eco-friendly solutions. The INXhrc series of natural-based renewable inks, Genesis washable inks, and Ecostage GB-XA oxygen barrier coatings are three such examples that will be featured at the show.

Brand owners and food packaging providers choose to use INXhrc natural-based inks for a variety of reasons. With clean and bio-renewable ingredients, regulatory risk is reduced since CO2 emissions are significantly downsized without sacrificing machine, processing, or end-use performance. INXhrc also contains fewer chemicals compared to traditional inks.

Genesis washable inks meet or exceed APR guidelines required for shrink sleeve applications. These inks exhibit excellent bleed resistance in caustic bath solutions, making it possible to separate the ink from the substrate and removed from the label material to ensure a completely recyclable package is possible.

Ecostage oxygen barrier coatings improve sustainability and recycling efforts, and is an affordable alternative to film options. The high performance coatings allow for mono-material packaging to replace multi-layer packaging for specific food applications, and improves recycling and package lightweighting efforts.

Direct-to-Object Screen Printing Inks

Two popular screen-printing solutions introduced last year are used for glass and plastic bottles. The 937LED inks provide exceptional adhesion on glass, as well as with ceramics and metal. Resistant to chemicals, water, and abrasion, and both dishwasher safe and frost resistant, they comply with EuPIA, REACH, and GADSL standards and are available in 11 vivid color shades.

The 955LED inks are low migration for printing on plastic bottles. Compliant with Nestle’s packaging inks guidance, they meet EuPIA photoinitiators and Swiss EDI Ordinance standards for safety and quality. Dishwasher, water, steam, and sterilization resistant, they are free of toxic elements, barium-free, and suitable for curing with conventional UV and LED technology.