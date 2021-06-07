Connect with us

Iowa Print Shop Helps Search for Missing Child

Community printer assisting authorities “because face recognition is so huge.”
11 hours ago

Iowa Print Shop Helps Search for Missing Child

Joy Vanlandschoot, owner of the Live Now Designs print shop in Brooklyn, Iowa, is again using her craftsmanship to help raise awareness for a child recently gone missing from her county, KCRG.com reports.

For the past two weeks, the FBI has been searching for 11-year-old Xavior Harrelson. Vanlandschoot, for her part, is making buttons, shirts, and flyers to assist the search effort “because face recognition is so huge,” she told the TV station. She hopes the items will reach someone who can provide a valuable tip to the authorities.

Vanlandschoot put forth a similar effort when, in 2018, a University of Iowa student named Mollie Tibbetts went missing and made national headlines. She was later found murdered, and her killer was convicted of first-degree murder nearly two weeks ago.

Read more at KCRG.com.

