Headlines
Iowa Print Shop Helps Search for Missing Child
Community printer assisting authorities “because face recognition is so huge.”
Joy Vanlandschoot, owner of the Live Now Designs print shop in Brooklyn, Iowa, is again using her craftsmanship to help raise awareness for a child recently gone missing from her county, KCRG.com reports.
For the past two weeks, the FBI has been searching for 11-year-old Xavior Harrelson. Vanlandschoot, for her part, is making buttons, shirts, and flyers to assist the search effort “because face recognition is so huge,” she told the TV station. She hopes the items will reach someone who can provide a valuable tip to the authorities.
Vanlandschoot put forth a similar effort when, in 2018, a University of Iowa student named Mollie Tibbetts went missing and made national headlines. She was later found murdered, and her killer was convicted of first-degree murder nearly two weeks ago.
Read more at KCRG.com.
Watch Jay Busselle, Adrienne Palmer, and Jeremy Picker dive deep into DTG printing data, popular styles, and opportunities.
Apparel Decoration Trends for 2021 Part Two
Jay Busselle, marketing director, Equipment Zone, interviews two experts in apparel decoration trends: Adrienne Palmer, editor-in-chief of Screen Printing magazine, and Jeremy Picker, creative director and CEO of AMB3R Creative and Screen Printing Editorial Advisory Board member. Both share their insights on decoration trends, apparel styles, and some powerful data for DTG printing. Plus, Picker gives an exclusive look at his 2021 trend report. This is a follow-up webinar to Equipment Zone’s DTG Training Academy virtual event.
