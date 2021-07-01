Connect with us

Is the Client Complaining About One of Your Employees? Have This Line Ready

Oftentimes the customer will put on the brakes.
When a customer is being nit-picky or complaining about a staff member, instead of asking “Can you give me an example?” I specifically say “As evidence by what?” This is a stronger statement that makes them think of the complaint as evidence. Often, they recant what they have said.

