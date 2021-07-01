Line Time
Is the Client Complaining About One of Your Employees? Have This Line Ready
Oftentimes the customer will put on the brakes.
When a customer is being nit-picky or complaining about a staff member, instead of asking “Can you give me an example?” I specifically say “As evidence by what?” This is a stronger statement that makes them think of the complaint as evidence. Often, they recant what they have said.
Watch Jay Busselle, Adrienne Palmer, and Jeremy Picker dive deep into DTG printing data, popular styles, and opportunities.
Apparel Decoration Trends for 2021 Part Two
Jay Busselle, marketing director, Equipment Zone, interviews two experts in apparel decoration trends: Adrienne Palmer, editor-in-chief of Screen Printing magazine, and Jeremy Picker, creative director and CEO of AMB3R Creative and Screen Printing Editorial Advisory Board member. Both share their insights on decoration trends, apparel styles, and some powerful data for DTG printing. Plus, Picker gives an exclusive look at his 2021 trend report. This is a follow-up webinar to Equipment Zone’s DTG Training Academy virtual event.
A Strategy Guide for Screen Printers to Solve Post-COVID Challenges
Creating a More Diverse and Inclusive Screen Printing Industry: Part 2
Meet Gemma Monostereo, the Do-It-All Screen Printer with an Artful Touch
Datacolor ColorReader EZ Portable Tool
Screen Saver Podcast: Support Local Artists
Exile Technologies Spyder III Computer-to-Screen System
