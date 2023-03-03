Woulda Coulda Shoulda
It’s Just a T-Shirt
Things you wanted to say to frustrating clients, but didn’t.
It’s Just a T-Shirt…
… to the millions of people who have complained about only being allowed one shirt per person.
Woulda Coulda Shouldas are collected from the Screen Printing‘s Brain Squad and shared anonymously.
What’s the Brain Squad?
If you’re the owner or top manager of a screen-printing business, you’re invited to join the Screen Printing Brain Squad. Take one five-minute quiz a month, and you’ll be featured prominently in this magazine, and make your voice heard on key issues affecting screen-printing pros. Sign up here.
Let’s Talk About It
Creating a More Diverse and Inclusive Screen Printing Industry
LET’S TALK About It: Part 3 discusses how four screen printers have employed people with disabilities, why you should consider doing the same, the resources that are available, and more. Watch the live webinar, held August 16, moderated by Adrienne Palmer, editor-in-chief, Screen Printing magazine, with panelists Ali Banholzer, Amber Massey, Ryan Moor, and Jed Seifert. The multi-part series is hosted exclusively by ROQ.US and U.N.I.T.E Together. Let’s Talk About It: Part 1 focused on Black, female screen printers and can be watched here; Part 2 focused on the LGBTQ+ community and can be watched here.
Grimco and ROQ.US Strike National Distribution Deal
Screen Pros Express Thoughts on Their Favorite Articles
These 6 Screen Shops Reached $5 Million in Sales – Here's How They Did It
How Arnold Schwarzenegger Can Help You Sell More Shirts
Atlanta Screenprints Loses $75,000 Worth of Equipment in Heist
