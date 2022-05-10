Inbox
It’s the First Anniversary of the Brain Squad. Here’s What You Had to Say About It
“Major credit to this golden group!”
It’s the first anniversary of the Brain Squad! What’s it like to be part of this VIP group?
- Brain Squad! Major credit to this golden group! So much great content that’s real! Right from the horse’s mouth! Cheers! — Ron Augelli, Talk Shirty To Me, Dickson City, Pennsylvania
- It’s fun to keep learning about the industry and see what other printers are up to. — Dario Vera, INKspired Promotions, Mississauga, Ontario
- It’s an amazing feeling to be with the best team and the best experts in the world. — J. Jeetendra, The Print Specialist, Chennai, Tamilnadu
- It’s amazing. Thank you for doing this. — Gavin StGeorges, Proud TShirts, Miami
- It’s a great idea and fun to fill out. Hopefully it gives people a better insight into our business. — Robert Francis, ScreenPrintPlus, Naperville, Illinois
- It’s a great group. I learn a lot – so many great minds! — Kristin Deutsch, Hair of the Dog Graphics, Fond Du Lac, Wisconsin
- I like reading the other shop owners’ points of view and how they interpreted the questions. — Chessie Rosier-Parker, Squeegee and Ink, Newbury, Berkshire
-
This has been fun. It’s helped me keep topics fresh in thought. Thank you for the opportunity.” — Scott Garnett, King Screen, Roanoke, Virginia
- Love it. It makes me think about my job and what I do. — Bill Bischoff, Bischoff Design/Atomic Tees, Modesto, California
- Great! — Arnold Footle, Dahlgrens, Deerfield, Illinois
- It’s always good to gain multiple perspectives on industry issues. — Mark Coudray, Coudray Growth Tech, San Luis Obispo, California
- I always check back at the end of the month to see all of the results and comments. It is helpful to see how my peers view things differently, but also, many times, in the same way, which gives me validation on how we are doing things. I feel honored to be part of this group and a little bit of a poser, as well, since I do not have many years of experience or a multi auto shop. Thank you for letting me be a part of this group! — Charlie Vetters, Organic Robot Designs, Greenfield, Indiana
- So far so good. It’s fun to be included in something with my peers. — Maxwell Beehner, Family Industries, Los Angeles
