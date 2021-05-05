Media & Substrates
J. America Sport Lace MVP Hood
Includes a jersey-lined hood with contrast trim, contrast charcoal heather sleeve panels, and more.
J. America has introduced the Sport Lace MVP hood, made of 10-oz, 80% ring-spun cotton/20% polyester fleece with a thick, flat white lace drawcord. The sweatshirt includes a jersey-lined hood with contrast trim, contrast charcoal heather sleeve panels, a tear-away label, and a set-on pouch pocket. Sizes 2XS-3XL are available in black, navy, and oxford. Interchangeable, custom-colored laces can be ordered separately.
MANUFACTURER: J. America
PRODUCT CATEGORY: Media + Substrates
