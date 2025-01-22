Jaanuu Brings Modern Uniforms to S&S Activewear

(PRESS RELEASE) LOS ANGELES, CA AND BOLINGBROOK, IL — Premium scrubwear brand Jaanuu continues to broaden its reach, establishing a new partnership with S&S Activewear(S&S), a leading technology-enabled distributor of apparel and accessories in the United States and Canada.

S&S operates eight nationwide distribution centers and has been servicing the decorator and promotional industry for more than 30 years. The company’s extensive market coverage throughout North America has positioned S&S as the distributor of choice for some of the industry’s leading brands.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with S&S to introduce more clients to our premium scrubs,” says Jaanuu CEO Michael Alexander. “With the superior quality of service from S&S by our side, we see this partnership as a pivotal step in Jaanuu’s future within the healthcare-adjacent space. We believe this marks the beginning of a transformation, as Jaanuu evolves into a leader in modern uniforms that redefine both style and functionality.”

Jaanuu will feature an assortment of their core bestsellers through its partnership with S&S. Jaanuu’s product development team has refined many designs from the core line to improve the wearer’s performance, boasting premium quality in comfortable fabrics, true-to-size fits, and all-around functionality. The assortment of women’s and men’s apparel features both a durable woven material and a one-of-a-kind knit fabric that remains a standout amongst their loyal customer base.

“When choosing to work with S&S, we knew we wanted a partner who is first-class,” said Ian Scherber, vice president of business development at Jaanuu. “Their customer service is top notch, and they have a thorough understanding of trends and an uncanny relatability within the sales field.”

“We’re excited to welcome Jaanuu into our family of brands,” says Frank Myers, CEO of S&S Activewear. “By offering top-quality scrubs to our diverse set of customers, we are meeting the practical needs of lifestyle, health and wellness professionals everywhere. S&S is committed to expanding our product offerings to provide new and exciting brands to our customers.”

The new partnership reaffirms Jaanuu’s commitment to the health and wellness community, increasing audience diversity and expanding into new avenues. The core designs will be available through the S&S Activewear platform today.