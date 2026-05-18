How This Husband-Wife Duo Used UV Roll-to-Roll to Crack the Corporate Market

HUSBAND AND WIFE duo Hailey and Brandon Dinsmore have owned several businesses, but they feel they’ve really found their groove with their latest venture, Jaded Creations, a shop specializing in creating unique branded keepsakes and décor. Hailey has a background in graphic design, and Brandon is a trained diesel mechanic. “Nothing we’d done before combines our talents as seamlessly as this (business) does,” said Hailey.

Based in Quincy, IN, and established in 2022, the shop started out selling engraved wood and acrylic products but saw a tremendous boost in business when they began using UV ink to print directly on a wide variety of substrates.

We talked with Hailey and Brandon about what makes their offerings successful, how they handle their production demands, and what they see for the future of their growing business.

What led you to establish Jaded Creations?

When we found out about this industry, it seemed like a good fit for our creativity and mechanical know-how, which has proven to be very true given our company’s growth. We started Jaded Creations in 2022, when Brandon was still working full-time for another company. Jaded Creations was so successful that he was able to quit that job six months later.

Where is your business located?

We work out of our home and garage. Jaded Creations has consumed about 80% of our space between multiple pieces of equipment and inventory. We are using roughly 2,700 square feet, with most of it being production area.

How has your product line grown and changed since you started?

We embrace change. We started offering completely different items than we do now – mostly engraved wood and wood cut-out items. We also did a lot of acrylic engraving and paint filling for our keychains, which was insanely time consuming.

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Today, our production workflow is much more streamlined and efficient than when we started. We offer keychains, tumblers, hats, logo and photo magnets, stickers, banners, and other customized pieces. We are still in a season of change and look forward to offering new products in the future.

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Why did you decide to add UV production capability?

We wanted to add stickers, banners, and other printed material to our product line. These items fit in really well with the products we were already selling. We started looking for a roll-to-roll UV printer that could add spot color and gloss to certain designs.

We purchased our first Roland DG device, a TrueVIS LG-640 64-inch roll-to-roll UV printer/cutter, in September 2024 after we had seen it in action at the PRINTING United Expo in Las Vegas. While we appreciate the LG’s ease of use and its integrated print and cut, we are most impressed by this machine’s expanded color gamut and high production quality.

The color gamut is amazing! Oranges, reds, and greens are incredibly vibrant, and we are also able to hit pastels (which our previous printer wasn’t able to do effectively). Many of our customers have pastel colors in their logos, so having this capability is important for us.

With the LG, we are able to efficiently print large numbers of stickers, and our customers love the quick turnaround time. We recently started creating designs and printing stickers for one of our distributors that orders several thousand stickers at a time, and we’re able to get their orders out in just a few days.

What are some of your most popular products?

Our keychains are one of our most popular sellers currently. Stickers are also doing well. Several of our clients have become repeat buyers of our stickers.

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To introduce our clients to our stickers, we send out samples with our orders. It really helps when customers can see and feel the quality of your production on a specific product before they buy.

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Any trends you’re seeing in the market?

We have noticed recently that a lot of our customers are sending us AI-created logo files. It helps our clients to create their logos cost effectively, and it helps us when they can send in a design that represents them well. The AI designs are typically easy to format for printing.

How do you find your clients?

These days, 99% of our sales are online, through our Etsy store. We promote our products using their advertising feature, which has really helped us attract customers. We offer a lot of items that feature a “Your Logo Here” customization option for businesses and organizations, but we also offer many items that can be customized with “Your Photos Here,” which help us reach a broader consumer audience.

Our clients include small businesses, larger corporations, and individuals. When we started, our clients were 100% consumers, then as we grew, it shifted to about 50/50 between consumers and corporate clients. In the past six months to a year, it has transformed into 75% corporate/education organizations and 25% consumers.

We ship across the U.S. and are shipping internationally every week. Canada is always popular, but Australia and the UK are close behind.

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What do you think sets your company apart in a crowded field?

We pride ourselves on our product quality. Our customers know that they can rely on us to consistently deliver outstanding print quality – month after month, year after year. We also endeavor to respond to customers’ questions and concerns in a timely manner.

What do you see for the future of your business?

By working hard and investing in top-of-the-line printing equipment, we’ve been able to diversify and expand our product line to meet consumer demand. As a result, our business has grown pretty quickly. In the past nine months we have purchased four new pieces of equipment, and we have already started pricing and determining if we have space for additional equipment that will allow us to offer even more options for our customers.

We recently purchased a Roland DG TY-300 direct-to-film printer to print graphics and designs for our apparel line. We are also building our website, which we expect to have up and running soon.

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