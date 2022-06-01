James Edmond Allen Passes Away at Age 80

James Edmond Allen, owner of Dimensional Products in Seattle, died May 25, 12 days after being diagnosed with metastatic cancer. He was 80 years old and had spent more than 50 years of his life in the screen printing industry.

He began his career at Calcom in Berkley, California. “Cal Com was the main screen print supplier on the West Coast in the ’60s and ’70s,” says David McLain, owner, Screen Printing Products. “That would be in the 1900s to all the younger generation screen printers… Jim would have appreciated that humor.”

He left Calcom in1985 to start his own business, Dimensional Products, in Seattle. “To his credit, it was probably the first company to be an M&R distributor,” says McLain. “He maintained that relationship until he closed Dimensional Products in 2016.” Allen also represented Rutland Inks, Murakami Screen, Easiway Systems, and more.

“Jim went to many of the industry tradeshows over the years and he always made an effort to go around and talk to everyone he knew; not because he was trying to bolster his business, but mainly because he truly cared about people that he met over the years. He was a great friend to many in our industry,” says McLain. “He will be truly missed.”

A donation can be made to The Wounded Warrior Project.

Advertisement