News
James Edmond Allen Passes Away at Age 80
The screen printing veteran ‘was a great friend to many in our industry.’
James Edmond Allen, owner of Dimensional Products in Seattle, died May 25, 12 days after being diagnosed with metastatic cancer. He was 80 years old and had spent more than 50 years of his life in the screen printing industry.
He began his career at Calcom in Berkley, California. “Cal Com was the main screen print supplier on the West Coast in the ’60s and ’70s,” says David McLain, owner, Screen Printing Products. “That would be in the 1900s to all the younger generation screen printers… Jim would have appreciated that humor.”
He left Calcom in1985 to start his own business, Dimensional Products, in Seattle. “To his credit, it was probably the first company to be an M&R distributor,” says McLain. “He maintained that relationship until he closed Dimensional Products in 2016.” Allen also represented Rutland Inks, Murakami Screen, Easiway Systems, and more.
“Jim went to many of the industry tradeshows over the years and he always made an effort to go around and talk to everyone he knew; not because he was trying to bolster his business, but mainly because he truly cared about people that he met over the years. He was a great friend to many in our industry,” says McLain. “He will be truly missed.”
A donation can be made to The Wounded Warrior Project.Advertisement
SPONSORED VIDEO
Watch Jay Busselle, Adrienne Palmer, and Jeremy Picker dive deep into DTG printing data, popular styles, and opportunities.
Apparel Decoration Trends for 2021 Part Two
Jay Busselle, marketing director, Equipment Zone, interviews two experts in apparel decoration trends: Adrienne Palmer, editor-in-chief of Screen Printing magazine, and Jeremy Picker, creative director and CEO of AMB3R Creative and Screen Printing Editorial Advisory Board member. Both share their insights on decoration trends, apparel styles, and some powerful data for DTG printing. Plus, Picker gives an exclusive look at his 2021 trend report. This is a follow-up webinar to Equipment Zone’s DTG Training Academy virtual event.
Promoted Headlines
Advertisement
James Edmond Allen Passes Away at Age 80
21 Photos from the ROQ Adventure Summit
ROQ Adventure Summit Recap
The How-To Guide for Selling Your Screen Printing Shop
Screen Printer Acquires Sports-Focused Print Shop
Warhol’s Marilyn Monroe Silkscreen Painting Sells for $195 Million
Advertisement
Most Popular
-
True Tales3 weeks ago
Screen Printer Nearly Quits After Dirty Underwear Job
-
Shop Management2 weeks ago
The How-To Guide for Selling Your Screen Printing Shop
-
Headlines2 weeks ago
Screen Printer Acquires Sports-Focused Print Shop
-
Headlines3 weeks ago
Warhol’s Marilyn Monroe Silkscreen Painting Sells for $195 Million
-
Shop Management4 weeks ago
I Cross-Train Almost Every Employee at My Shop – Here’s How
-
Marshall Atkinson4 weeks ago
Master Tips for Streamlining Your Production Process
-
Screen Saver4 weeks ago
Screen Saver Podcast: Family Business
-
Articles2 weeks ago
Screen Printing with Puff Ink: Weighing Pros vs. Cons