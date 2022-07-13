Jessica Tillery
All Quality Graphics | Owner
After a decade in corporate America, Jessica Tillery started All Quality Graphics in 2013. AQG is a custom merchandising company serving businesses and organizations of all sizes. In 2019, with a philanthropic heart, Jessica founded her company passion project, The Love Unstoppable Movement, L.U.M., a love and faith-based movement, created to make an environmental, humanitarian, spiritual, and charitable impact in her industry, community, and across the globe. Jessica prides herself on stellar company culture and a tight-knit, cohesive team that is fueled by integrity and tenacity, and committed to making an impact. Outside of work, her hobbies include traveling, wakesurfing, snowboarding, playing soccer, working out, reading, and spending quality time with friends and family; especially her partner and super rad 6-year-old daughter. Her mantra is: Love God, Love People, Love Life, Love is Unstoppable!
SPONSORED VIDEO
Watch Jay Busselle, Adrienne Palmer, and Jeremy Picker dive deep into DTG printing data, popular styles, and opportunities.
Apparel Decoration Trends for 2021 Part Two
Jay Busselle, marketing director, Equipment Zone, interviews two experts in apparel decoration trends: Adrienne Palmer, editor-in-chief of Screen Printing magazine, and Jeremy Picker, creative director and CEO of AMB3R Creative and Screen Printing Editorial Advisory Board member. Both share their insights on decoration trends, apparel styles, and some powerful data for DTG printing. Plus, Picker gives an exclusive look at his 2021 trend report. This is a follow-up webinar to Equipment Zone’s DTG Training Academy virtual event.
Promoted Headlines
Advertisement
Jessica Tillery
Adam Calvary
Steven Farag
T-Shirt Scams Sweep Across Multiple States
Screen Shop Found Operating in Condemned Warehouse
35-Year-Old Embroidery Shop Acquired by Screen Printing Franchise
Advertisement
Most Popular
-
Headlines5 days ago
T-Shirt Scams Sweep Across Multiple States
-
Headlines2 weeks ago
Screen Shop Found Operating in Condemned Warehouse
-
Andy MacDougall4 weeks ago
One Bad Screen Can Ruin a Job – Make Sure It Doesn’t
-
Headlines2 weeks ago
35-Year-Old Embroidery Shop Acquired by Screen Printing Franchise
-
Headlines4 weeks ago
Screen Printer to Build $9 Million Facility
-
Tips and How-To3 weeks ago
Printing on Athletic Apparel: A How-To Guide for Screen Pros
-
Brain Squad3 weeks ago
“The Doctor Wants to Know How I Got Plastisol in My Blood”
-
Shop Management6 days ago
Shirt Happens: 20 Ways You Can Use Humor to Build Your Screen Shop