Connect with us

Screen Printing

Join the 2022 Screen Printing Mentorship Project

After a successful first year, the Mentorship Project is back and looking for new members!
mm

Published

5 seconds ago

on

Join the 2022 Screen Printing Mentorship Project

Screen Printing magazine’s Mentorship Project, exclusively sponsored by ROQ.US, is now looking for mentors and mentees after a successful first year. The project’s goal is to help all types of screen printers, from beginners to experts, grow their network and increase their skillset while developing a mutually beneficial partnership. Zach Achorn, xxx and mentor, described it as “an amazing experience and an honor to be part of the program.”

So, are you an industry veteran looking to connect with a passionate rookie in the industry to help give back? Or how about a newly minted entrepreneur who’s decided to begin your apparel production dreams? We’re looking for anyone trying to further advance and strengthen your roles the screen printing industry.

The program lasts for six months, May through October, and will connect a mentor with a mentee based on their goals, market, and region. Screen Printing will facilitate the first meeting with suggested check-in dates and meeting topics for each pair. Once the program is completed, members will receive a certificate of participation.

The registration for must be completed by March 30, 2022. The program is not intended for those who work for OEMs in the industry.

Register today here.

Advertisement

Related Topics:

click to Comment(Comment)
mm

Screen Printing magazine has been the leading publication and trusted source of information for the screen printing industry for more than 60 years. Our magazine, website, social media channels, and bulletins cover breaking news, innovative products, expert insight, and tools for success.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Watch Jay Busselle, Adrienne Palmer, and Jeremy Picker dive deep into DTG printing data, popular styles, and opportunities.

Apparel Decoration Trends for 2021 Part Two

Jay Busselle, marketing director, Equipment Zone, interviews two experts in apparel decoration trends: Adrienne Palmer, editor-in-chief of Screen Printing magazine, and Jeremy Picker, creative director and CEO of AMB3R Creative and Screen Printing Editorial Advisory Board member. Both share their insights on decoration trends, apparel styles, and some powerful data for DTG printing. Plus, Picker gives an exclusive look at his 2021 trend report. This is a follow-up webinar to Equipment Zone’s DTG Training Academy virtual event.

Promoted Headlines

Most Popular