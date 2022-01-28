Join the 2022 Screen Printing Mentorship Project

Screen Printing magazine’s Mentorship Project, exclusively sponsored by ROQ.US, is now looking for mentors and mentees after a successful first year. The project’s goal is to help all types of screen printers, from beginners to experts, grow their network and increase their skillset while developing a mutually beneficial partnership. Zach Achorn, xxx and mentor, described it as “an amazing experience and an honor to be part of the program.”

So, are you an industry veteran looking to connect with a passionate rookie in the industry to help give back? Or how about a newly minted entrepreneur who’s decided to begin your apparel production dreams? We’re looking for anyone trying to further advance and strengthen your roles the screen printing industry.

The program lasts for six months, May through October, and will connect a mentor with a mentee based on their goals, market, and region. Screen Printing will facilitate the first meeting with suggested check-in dates and meeting topics for each pair. Once the program is completed, members will receive a certificate of participation.

The registration for must be completed by March 30, 2022. The program is not intended for those who work for OEMs in the industry.

Register today here.