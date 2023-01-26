Connect with us

Join The Mentorship Project Hosted by Screen Printing Magazine

The six-month program connects printing professionals within the screen printing industry.
The Mentorship Project, hosted by Screen Printing magazine and exclusively sponsored by ROQ.US, is looking for mentors and mentees to join the six-month match program. The project’s goal is to help all types of screen printers, from beginners to experts, grow their network and increase their skillset while developing a mutually beneficial partnership. “I really love this concept,” says DeWayne Kelly, CEO of 10:9 Design and The Mentorship Project mentor. “It encourages industry collaboration rather than competition.”

Screen Printing magazine will connect a mentor with a mentee based on their goals, market, and region. The program lasts six months: May through October 2023. Mentors and mentees will be responsible for scheduling. Each month, the mentor and mentee will fill out a form that’s monitored throughout the program and evaluated after the six months. Once the program is completed, members will receive a certificate of participation.

The registration form must be completed by March 30, 2023. Registrants will receive a more detailed questionnaire regarding experience level and intended program goals in April. Matches will be made by May 1.

The program is not intended for those who work for OEMs in the industry.

Register today here.

Screen Printing magazine has been the leading publication and trusted source of information for the screen printing industry for more than 60 years. Our magazine, website, social media channels, and bulletins cover breaking news, innovative products, expert insight, and tools for success.

