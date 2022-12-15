Keypoint Intelligence Forecasts DTG Market from 2021-2026

(PRESS RELEASE) Keypoint Intelligence recently published a market forecast for direct-to-garment (DTG) printers for the years of 2021-2026. The forecast includes devices used exclusively for DTG printing, covering the range of devices from commercial entry-level desktop devices to industrial high-volume printers with several platens side-by-side including toner transfer (EP) printers that are competing in the commercial entry-level sector at a low price point. Direct-to-Film (DTF) placement figures are also included as a separate pivot table in the forecast deliverables.

Direct-to-garment printing is a process of digitally printing on textiles and garments using inkjet technology. Typical solutions include print transport and inkjet deposition elements that, when integrated, provide the ability to print on finished garments.

The 2021 market size for DTG printers has been established by gathering placement information from key vendors and by analyzing the machine capabilities used in commercial and industrial environments. The forecast to 2026 is based on trends gathered in the marketplace, and is broken down by the following regions:

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Europe Middle East & Africa (EMEA)

North America (NA)

South & Latin America (SLA)

At the time of data gathering and forecasting, the world had emerged from the COVID-19 pandemic; however, economic disruption remains as the global economy struggles to restart. Global supply chain and shipping disruptions continue to impact supplies of consumables, parts, and garments along with labor shortages disrupting normal business operations.

“In 2021, direct-to-garment printing worldwide reached $10.5 billion in print value and is expected to reach $21.3 billion by 2026,” claims Johnny Shell, Principal Analyst at Keypoint Intelligence. “Digitally printed garments reached 958 million pieces printed worldwide with a projected CAGR of 16.8% thru 2026.”

Some trends noted include that workflow automation continues to be integrated with online marketplaces (Shopify, Amazon, etc.) and is available from both OEMs and third-party providers clouding the competitive landscape. Additionally, speed gap between commercial and industrial mid-level printers is closing and faster industrial high-level DTG printers dismiss the notion that “digital is too slow.” Growth in global e-commerce is expected to continue, reaching a 24.5% share by 2025 and digitally printed apparel continues to trend in the e-commerce direction.

The 2021-2026 Direct-to-Garment Market Forecast report can be purchased separately or as part of a subscription to other research provided by Keypoint Intelligence’s Functional and Industrial Printing Service.

For more information about the report, please click here.

