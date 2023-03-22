Press Releases
Keypoint Intelligence Forecasts Global Digital Textile Printing Industry
Digital textile printers can expect to see growth in e-commerce software, new research says.
(PRESS RELEASE) Keypoint Intelligence announces the availability of the 2021-2026 Worldwide Digital Textile Forecast. The forecast includes devices, inks, and applications used in wide format roll-to-roll textile printers geared to fabric print manufacturing for garment/sportswear, home décor fabrics, and industrial textiles.
Keypoint Intelligence found that digital textile printers should expect to see growth in e-commerce software that further enables them to easily accommodate customization, consumer trends and requirements moving volumes to higher speed device segments. Production will continue to move closer to consumption, with high-volumes slowly shifting from off-shore to near-shore. Brands and retailers will also demand more sustainable and ethical solutions from suppliers further strengthening digital inkjet as a solution to cut waste.
“Actual machine placements in 2021 rose 48% over 2020 placements, well more than
expected,” says Johnny Shell, Keypoint Intelligence Principal Analyst. “Additionally, 2021 digital print volume rose by 25%.”
Data was collected by primary and secondary field research with vendors of equipment, inks, printheads, materials, as well as end user interviews and onsite visits to production sites. Due to COVID-19’s impact in 2020, in this version of the forecast, 2019 and 2020 actual data is also included for comparison. Data for soft signage is also counted but is included as part of our separate Wide Format Printing Forecast.
The Worldwide Digital Textile Forecast report can be purchased separately or as part of a subscription to other research provided by Keypoint Intelligence’s Textile & Apparel Printing Advisory Service. To receive more information about the report click here.
To learn more about the current state of the digital textile and direct-to-garment markets, as well as the apparel decorations landscape, join Johnny during this week’s Impressions Expo, March 23-24 at the Atlantic City Convention Center.Advertisement
About Keypoint Intelligence
For 60 years, clients in the digital imaging industry have relied on Keypoint Intelligence for independent hands-on testing, lab data, and extensive market research to drive their product and sales success. Keypoint Intelligence has been recognized as the industry’s most trusted resource for unbiased information, analysis, and awards due to decades of analyst experience.
Send your press releases to Screen Printing at [email protected]. Learn about our submission guidelines.
SPONSORED VIDEO
Let’s Talk About It
Creating a More Diverse and Inclusive Screen Printing Industry
LET’S TALK About It: Part 3 discusses how four screen printers have employed people with disabilities, why you should consider doing the same, the resources that are available, and more. Watch the live webinar, held August 16, moderated by Adrienne Palmer, editor-in-chief, Screen Printing magazine, with panelists Ali Banholzer, Amber Massey, Ryan Moor, and Jed Seifert. The multi-part series is hosted exclusively by ROQ.US and U.N.I.T.E Together. Let’s Talk About It: Part 1 focused on Black, female screen printers and can be watched here; Part 2 focused on the LGBTQ+ community and can be watched here.
Promoted Headlines
Next Level Apparel and Grupo M Partner to Provide Nearshore Production
Keypoint Intelligence Forecasts Global Digital Textile Printing Industry
Live Printing Is a Boon for Chicago Apparel Decorator
These 6 Screen Shops Reached $5 Million in Sales – Here’s How They Did It
Industry Reacts to Apparel Company Allegedly Linked to Forced Labor
Grimco and ROQ.US Strike National Distribution Deal
Latest Feeds
Most Popular
-
Shop Management3 days ago
These 6 Screen Shops Reached $5 Million in Sales – Here’s How They Did It
-
Andy MacDougall3 weeks ago
Screen Printers Should Look to Graduates with Art Training
-
Buzz Session1 week ago
Industry Reacts to Apparel Company Allegedly Linked to Forced Labor
-
Headlines3 weeks ago
Grimco and ROQ.US Strike National Distribution Deal
-
Articles1 week ago
Blank Apparel Maker Touts Supply Chain Transparency
-
Best of the Business3 weeks ago
There Are Boundless Benefits of Mentoring Young Entrepreneurs
-
Press Releases3 weeks ago
Brother International Names VP of Industrial Products Division
-
Headlines4 weeks ago
C&W Companies to Spend $2.4 Million on Expansion