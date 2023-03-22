Keypoint Intelligence Forecasts Global Digital Textile Printing Industry

(PRESS RELEASE) Keypoint Intelligence announces the availability of the 2021-2026 Worldwide Digital Textile Forecast. The forecast includes devices, inks, and applications used in wide format roll-to-roll textile printers geared to fabric print manufacturing for garment/sportswear, home décor fabrics, and industrial textiles.

Keypoint Intelligence found that digital textile printers should expect to see growth in e-commerce software that further enables them to easily accommodate customization, consumer trends and requirements moving volumes to higher speed device segments. Production will continue to move closer to consumption, with high-volumes slowly shifting from off-shore to near-shore. Brands and retailers will also demand more sustainable and ethical solutions from suppliers further strengthening digital inkjet as a solution to cut waste.

“Actual machine placements in 2021 rose 48% over 2020 placements, well more than

expected,” says Johnny Shell, Keypoint Intelligence Principal Analyst. “Additionally, 2021 digital print volume rose by 25%.”

Data was collected by primary and secondary field research with vendors of equipment, inks, printheads, materials, as well as end user interviews and onsite visits to production sites. Due to COVID-19’s impact in 2020, in this version of the forecast, 2019 and 2020 actual data is also included for comparison. Data for soft signage is also counted but is included as part of our separate Wide Format Printing Forecast.

The Worldwide Digital Textile Forecast report can be purchased separately or as part of a subscription to other research provided by Keypoint Intelligence’s Textile & Apparel Printing Advisory Service. To receive more information about the report click here.

To learn more about the current state of the digital textile and direct-to-garment markets, as well as the apparel decorations landscape, join Johnny during this week’s Impressions Expo, March 23-24 at the Atlantic City Convention Center.

