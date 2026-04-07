KIWO LX Edge CTS Imaging System

The system images flexible and rigid forms, supporting outside frame sizes from 15 x 15 inches to 25 x 37 inches.

The KIWO LX Edge expands the LX Series of computer-to-screen laser direct imaging systems. The system uses a flatbed design and Texas Instruments DMD (Digital Micro-Mirror Device) technology to image screens with a laser light source. It delivers 1,270 DPI optical resolution, with an optional 2,540 DPI, and supports line widths down to 50 microns. The system images flexible and rigid forms, supporting outside frame sizes from 15 x 15 inches to 25 x 37 inches. A three-point frame registration system is included, with laser operation that requires no consumables.

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