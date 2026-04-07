Industrial Printing
KIWO LX Edge CTS Imaging System
The system images flexible and rigid forms, supporting outside frame sizes from 15 x 15 inches to 25 x 37 inches.
The KIWO LX Edge expands the LX Series of computer-to-screen laser direct imaging systems. The system uses a flatbed design and Texas Instruments DMD (Digital Micro-Mirror Device) technology to image screens with a laser light source. It delivers 1,270 DPI optical resolution, with an optional 2,540 DPI, and supports line widths down to 50 microns. The system images flexible and rigid forms, supporting outside frame sizes from 15 x 15 inches to 25 x 37 inches. A three-point frame registration system is included, with laser operation that requires no consumables.
POST CATEGORIES
MANUFACTURER: KIWO
PRODUCT CATEGORY: Industrial Printing
Most Popular
-
Tips and How-To1 month ago
The Alternative Manager’s Toolkit: 9 Areas Where Screen Printers Can Think Differently
-
Case Studies2 months ago
22 Useful Tips From Screen Printing Case Studies
-
Andy MacDougall2 months ago
Part 2 Print or Print 2 Part?
-
Tips and How-To2 months ago
The Alternative Manager’s Guide to Getting Things Done
-
Tips and How-To1 month ago
The Alternative Manager’s Guide to Problem Solving
-
Tips and How-To2 months ago
The Alternative Manager’s Guide to Improvement
-
Tips and How-To1 month ago
The Alternative Manager’s Guide to Influencing Your Team
-
Art, Ad, or Alchemy2 months ago
Episode 30 – A Look Back, a Look Forward, and a Closer Look at Printing on 3 Dimensional Objects ‘Print 2 Part’