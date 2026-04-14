Kornit Digital Acquires PrintFactory to Expand Digital Production Platform

(PRESS RELEASE) ROSH-HA’AYIN, Israel — Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ: KRNT), a digital fashion and textile production company, announced April 12 its acquisition of PrintFactory, a Netherlands-based provider of cloud-native workflow, color management and production automation software.

The global screen-printing market remains one of the largest production segments in apparel decoration, though it continues to rely on analog processes. Large producers transitioning from traditional to digital manufacturing face operational barriers including complex workflow management, multi-technology coordination, IT integration, and maintaining consistent output across production lines. Kornit says PrintFactory’s technology addresses these challenges. Its platform enables unified production workflow management and consistent output across mixed technology environments, allowing producers to operate across different technologies on the production floor.

PrintFactory is deployed across thousands of production sites worldwide and supports more than 3,500 models of printing and cutting devices. Its workflow and color management tools are designed to maintain quality across locations, technologies and production environments. The platform covers file preparation through final output and, according to the company, reduces media and ink waste while enabling faster production. Kornit says these capabilities will enhance its ability to support global brands running large-scale, on-demand manufacturing networks.

PrintFactory brings an install base of more than 10,000 active users, including several of Kornit’s existing customers. Kornit describes the acquisition as part of a broader platform strategy to connect the fashion and textile production value chain:

KornitX handles demand generation, order orchestration and global fulfillment.

PrintFactory provides production workflow and color infrastructure.

Kornit’s printing technologies, inks and data platforms support manufacturing.

“This acquisition is about more than workflow or color management,” said Ronen Samuel, chief executive officer of Kornit Digital. “It is about building the digital infrastructure the fashion industry needs to move from analog production to agile, on-demand manufacturing. By connecting demand generation, production workflow and manufacturing through one integrated platform, we are accelerating the industry’s transition to a new production model.”

Erik Strik, CEO of PrintFactory, said, “For more than three decades, PrintFactory has focused on solving real workflow and production challenges for professional print operations. Joining Kornit opens an exciting new chapter. Kornit’s global reach, innovation culture and platform vision will accelerate our roadmap and significantly expand the value we deliver to customers worldwide.”

Advertisement

The acquisition is expected to close in the second quarter of 2026. PrintFactory will continue to operate from its headquarters in the Netherlands and will maintain its open, technology-agnostic platform, serving its existing global customer base and partners across all markets, including those outside textile and apparel printing. Terms were not disclosed. Kornit says the acquisition is not expected to have a material impact on near-term revenue or earnings.