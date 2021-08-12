Kornit Digital Acquires Voxel8, Expanding Additive Manufacturing Technology Portfolio

(PRESS RELEASE) ROSH HA’AYN, ISRAEL – Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ: KRNT), a manufacturer of digital textile production technologies, has acquired all associated assets of Somerville, Massachusetts-based Voxel8.

Voxel8’s additive manufacturing technology for textiles allows for digital fabrication of functional features with zonal control of material properties, in addition to utilizing elastomers adhering to inkjet technology.

“Voxel8’s innovative technologies and talent will help us accelerate the execution of our 4.0 strategy to digitize sustainable, on-demand textile production,” says Ronen Samuel, CEO of Kornit Digital. “With this advanced and proven 3D technology, we will disrupt the business of fashion, empowering completely new creative decorative concepts and never-before-seen functional textile applications, while exploring new lucrative opportunities in the functional apparel and footwear markets.”

Kobi Mann, Kornit’s digital chief technology officer, added: “By integrating Voxel8’s technology into Kornit’s product roadmap, we will be able to transform numerous market segments and verticals, accelerating our collective visions and technology advancements.”

Fred von Gottberg, Voxel8’s president and CEO, says, “Voxel8 shares Kornit’s vision of transforming the textile industry and couldn’t be more excited to be part of the journey to build the operating system of sustainable fashion on demand. We look forward to working together to embed Voxel8’s technology into Kornit’s customer offerings, which will collectively provide endless possibilities of enhanced applications and solutions.”