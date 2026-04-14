Kornit Digital Brings Global Apparel Leaders Together

(PRESS RELEASE) HOLLYWOOD, FL — Kornit Digital Ltd., a global pioneer in sustainable, on-demand digital fashion and textile production, announced more than 500 leaders from across the apparel ecosystem are gathering in Hollywood, Florida for Konnections 2026 – Powered by Kornit. With more than 20 sessions across three days, the event takes place at a pivotal moment as the industry explores how technology is enabling new levels of agility.

Now in its third year, Konnections has become a central global platform where the industry aligns around what comes next. The event brings together leading sports and fashion brands, digital platforms, creators, designers, software partners, fulfillment providers, investors, analysts, and media, all focused on one clear direction: accelerating the move from forecastdriven production toward agile, on-demand manufacturing.

Critical Inflection Point

The apparel industry is undergoing a structural shift. Demand is faster, more fragmented, and increasingly shaped by digital platforms and creators. Brands are seeking to reduce risk, improve margins, and operate more sustainably while delivering higher quality at greater speed. These dynamics are accelerating the transition toward demand-driven production, enabled by technologies allowing companies to respond in real time to market needs. Konnections highlights this shift not as a future vision, but as a transformation already underway across the global apparel industry.

From Technology to Infrastructure

At Konnections 2026, Kornit will unveil Atlas MATRIX, a breakthrough system enabling true on-demand manufacturing across all major fabric types, including cotton, polyester, and blends, within a single platform. By enabling consistent retail-quality production across multiple fabrics, Atlas MATRIX removes one of the largest barriers preventing digital production at scale.

In parallel, Kornit is highlighting the strategic acquisition of PrintFactory, a cloud-native color and production platform enabling consistent output across digital and analog environments. PrintFactory expands Kornit’s ability to support large global producers transitioning from analog to digital production while enabling distributed production at scale. This acquisition strengthens Kornit’s infrastructure connecting demand generation with consistent global fulfillment and expands Kornit’s reach into the large global screen-printing market.

Together, these innovations reflect a clear strategic direction: building a fully digital infrastructure linking demand generation with production and fulfillment, supporting scalable on-demand manufacturing globally. This integrated approach enables brands and demand generators to scale on-demand production globally with consistent quality, supporting faster response to market trends while reducing inventory risk.

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“We are witnessing the gradual decline of traditional production models and the emergence of a new era in apparel manufacturing,” said Ronen Samuel, Chief Executive Officer of Kornit Digital. “Production is increasingly moving closer to demand, enabled by digital infrastructure connecting demand generation, production, and fulfillment. Konnections unifies the leaders shaping this transformation.”

A Global Ecosystem Connected

Konnections brings together the full value chain enabling this shift, including global brands, sportswear leaders, digital-native platforms, designers, and fulfillment providers. Participants represent a truly global ecosystem with attendees from the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Keynote speakers include Nick Beighton, former CEO of ASOS; Alex Saltonstall, CEO of the combined Printful and Printify platform; Daymond John, entrepreneur and Shark Tank investor; and senior leaders from global brands including Legends, Custom Ink, Redbubble, Zumiez, Life is Good, Nine Line, Grand Style, and additional industry innovators.

Innovation in Action

A central component of the event is the Konnections Solutions Showcase, where Kornit will highlight Atlas MATRIX, Apollo, and Presto MAX PLUS for roll-to-roll and technical applications, alongside innovations in materials, automation, and integrated production solutions. A broad ecosystem of partners will present complementary technologies spanning software, robotics, blank goods, and production automation, demonstrating how connected solutions enable faster, more efficient, and more responsive production environments.

Mr. Samuel concluded, “Konnections 2026 represents a defining moment for an industry increasingly shaped by agility, real-time production, and minimal waste. Konnections unifies the global ecosystem enabling this transformation and demonstrates how the future of apparel production is becoming a reality.”

For more information, visit www.kornitkonnections.com