Kornit Digital Launches Konnections 365 Following Annual Event

(PRESS RELEASE) ROSH HA’AYIN, Israel — Kornit Digital (NASDAQ: KRNT) on May 1 announced the launch of Konnections 365, a year-round program designed for people working in the apparel, print, and retail industries. According to the company, the strategy is built on Konnections 2026, held in Hollywood, FL, which featured more than 500 customers, partners, and collaborators.

Bringing together brands, retailers, creatives, print producers, and supply-chain experts, Konnections 365 delivers thought leadership, local and global experiences, committees, webinars, podcasts, and on-demand resources. According to Kornit, the intent is to help the industry navigate a moment driven by digital print, AI, sustainability, new inventory models, and emerging technologies.

“During our live Konnections event, the room moved and now the industry is ready to follow. We brought together an ecosystem around one clear truth: the winners will be the companies that connect demand, production, technology, and speed – faster than the market can change,” said Ilan Elad, president at Kornit Digital Americas. “Kornit 365 is an extension of this movement, and we can’t wait to see how the industry responds.”

Konnections 365 is built on three pillars:

Movement — Year-round community driving industry priorities;

Learn — Practical education through content and thought leadership;

Connect & Act — Events and pilot programs that turn ideas into measurable results.

According to the company, participants benefit from rapid learning, local-to-global engagement, and the ability to move from ideas to pilots that reduce waste, shorten lead times, and improve margins.

Education is free for all participants. However, community events, business networking, and pilot programs are by invitation only for the Kornit Digital Production Community and ecosystem.

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For more information, visit https://kornitkonnections.com/konnections365home/