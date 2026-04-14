Kornit Digital Redefines Apparel Production for the On-Demand Era

(PRESS RELEASE) HOLLYWOOD, FL — Kornit Digital Ltd., a global pioneer in sustainable, on-demand digital fashion and textile production, unveiled its Atlas MATRIX at Konnections 2026, redefining apparel production in the on-demand era.

Atlas MATRIX is the first unified digital production system designed to deliver true demanddriven manufacturing with complete flexibility across cotton, polyester, and blended fabrics, with no compromise on quality, durability, or efficiency. At its core is Kornit’s proprietary Karbon Shield technology, a breakthrough protection layer preventing dye migration even on the most challenging deep-dyed and sublimated polyester fabrics.

Karbon Shield enables consistent, vibrant, and durable results in a true single-step process, without complex setups or manual intervention, while maintaining a soft hand feel that meets the highest retail standards. The system supports both direct printing using Karbon Shield and transfer on film using Karbon Transfer, ensuring full consistency between decoration methods and opening new possibilities for placement, design flexibility, and product categories. Atlas MATRIX also introduces expanded creative capabilities with two distinct configurations: a neon configuration designed for high-impact sports and performance applications, and a red and green configuration tailored for fashion and brand applications.

“For years, the industry has been constrained by trade-offs, but that is finally changing,” said Ronen Samuel, Chief Executive Officer of Kornit Digital. “Screen printing can deliver strong results on polyester, but requires long setup times, multiple process steps, and additional costs to control dye migration and maintain consistency. Digital solutions, including earlier generations such as Atlas MAX POLY, did meaningfully expand the boundaries of what’s possible, yet performance on polyester depended on fabric type, process tuning, and operational complexity. Atlas MATRIX removes these limitations entirely, opens a massive market opportunity, and firmly positions digital as the new standard for apparel production.”

Atlas MATRIX directly addresses one of the largest opportunities in the apparel industry by transforming how producers manage short- and mid-run jobs. Today, the global screenprinting market represents approximately 14 billion impressions annually, with nearly 6 billion impressions in run lengths below 1,000 units – segments where agility, speed, and flexibility are critical. Notably, about 30 percent of this volume includes polyester and blended materials, commonly used in fast-growing categories like sportswear and athleisure, which demand increasingly higher performance and quality standards. Atlas MATRIX is engineered to unlock this opportunity at scale.

The impact goes beyond polyester, as Atlas MATRIX enables seamless production across cotton, blends, and performance fabrics in a single system, allowing producers to consolidate operations and enter new applications rapidly.

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Atlas MATRIX will be available for customer delivery starting early May, including upgrade packages for existing Atlas family systems such as Atlas MAX PLUS and Atlas MAX POLY.

Customers can place orders immediately.

In addition to its unveiling at Konnections 2026, Kornit will showcase Atlas MATRIX with live demonstrations at upcoming global industry events, including FESPA Global Print Expo in Barcelona, May 19–22, 2026.