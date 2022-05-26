Kornit Fashion Week London 2022 Recap: A Celebration of Sustainability and Ingenuity

KORNIT FASHION WEEK LONDON 2022 was a memorable display of sustainable, high-speed, wide-format textile printing technology combined with the resounding creativity of some of the world’s most free-thinking designers, planners, and models.

To put it simply, experiencing the event as a member of the press was informative, inspirational and genuinely entertaining. How often does one get to see seemingly magically printed works, utilized to their highest potential by talented models and genius designers, while immediately having the curtain pulled back to reveal just how the magic was printed and created?

The event opened with Manish Arora’s fashion show on the evening of Sunday, May 15. Arora’s show achieved a theme of vibrancy and freedom of movement, pairing real life with the virtual world. Arora’s utilization of bright colors and flowing textiles left the audience stunned as they took in his designs while captivating music played throughout the building.

The following morning opened with Artsi Ifrac of Maison ARTC, a Marrakesh-based designer who utilized virtual reality, dance, and incredible sounds to properly shine the spotlight on his Kornit-produced works of art that paid tribute to Moroccan culture.

In the afternoon, Bill McRaith, the ex-Chief Supply Chain Officer for PVH, gave a masterful talk on sustainability in the industry, and explained how the concept of an Eco Park could drastically reduce pollution in the fashion industry by creating more product within a corporate physical ecosystem that utilizes prime efficiency and recycling capabilities.

He also made sure attendees knew that shipping via airplane is both expensive and extremely detrimental to the environment. Simon Platts, the Commercial ESG and Sustainability Director of ASOS, followed McRaith, re-iterating his points and challenging attendees to consider the true cost of traditional fashion practices that over-produce and leave product on the shelves.

See the talks below:



Next up for attendees was Joshua Scacheri’s “Love Hero” show. Love Hero is a recently formed London-based fashion label that solely uses Kornit production to create their pieces. This show, complete with a live painting of a giant T-shirt followed by two separately styled groups of models walking out to take a pose on their set, was a true display of Kornit’s textile printing capabilities.

Scacheri then made his way down to the press room to join Kornit Digital CEO Ronen Samuel to discuss KornitX and the sustainability factors offered by it. In short, KornitX is Kornit’s new web-based design platform that can be integrated into Shopify and the like to make direct-to-garment, made-to-order production possible. This process drastically reduces waste by producing pieces after they have been purchased by the consumer, eliminating the problem of left-over inventory and landfilling. Samuel then explained how his favorite part of the Kornit Fashion Week experience is the preparation, in which he has witnessed several designers shed tears over how easily Kornit made their design dreams come true.

Guests then had the option to take a short bus ride to Kornit’s demo center, which featured an in-depth walk through on Kornit’s newest on-demand garment printer, the Kornit Atlas Max.

And then guests were also given a demonstration of the Kornit Presto printing a red textile dress, then watching it transfer over to the Zund cutting machine, which then left perfectly shaped pieces of textile for the sewing team to complete. It was an impressive feat to witness.

That evening was then followed by a show from JUST HYPE, a London street fashion brand that set an excited tone for a nice night that included a delicious dinner and some drinks for the guests of the show.

Tuesday featured two extremely interesting talks from Patrick Grant and Bobby Simms, sandwiched between another day of incredible fashion shows. The day was kicked off with a thoughtful, visually relaxing show from Preen, the design team behind famous garments worn by Beyonce, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Emma Stone, among others. Their show, “Breakfast in Bed,” featured printed textile bed sets, paired with bright and airy sleepwear designed impeccably by their team.

Grant, a world-renowned fashion expert who has regularly been featured in GQ’s “50 Best Dressed Men,” then walked the listeners through fashion since the beginning of time, highlighting innovations dating back to the first cavemen to wear fur and explaining the fashion production processes up to the current day. As fashion progresses, waste and pollution follow along at an extraordinary rate. Grant discussed how this problem can be tackled, and how eliminating 90% of the waste in fashion is possible (see below video).

Simms, a leading advisor and consultant within the fashion, Metaverse, Web3, and music industries, was next up to explain the current correlation between fashion and the web-based landscape. Video games like Roblox and Fortnite are selling millions of dollars of virtual clothing on a monthly basis, and soon they’re going to attempt to sell their physical, “real-life” counterparts. This could have a big effect on the wide-format printing industry, and companies like Kornit may be relied upon to create the video game-esque garments on a made-to-order basis in order to keep the process sustainable and reduce waste.

See video of the aforementioned talks:



More incredible fashion shows closed out Tuesday, the culmination of which coming with Julia Clancey’s highly anticipated show in the evening. The final celebration of Kornit’s fashion capabilities brought the likes of Helen Mirren and a few other actors and actresses to the Freemason Hall in downtown London to witness the magic. The show was unique, inspiring, and bright as it rejoiced in the power of women and self-expression.

All in all, Kornit Fashion Week London 2022 was an impressive display of a printer company’s immersion into the industry it supports. Kornit’s ability to combine professionality, creativity, and ingenuity into visually exciting and informative events seems to be truly unmatched in the wide-format printing industry. They made sure attendees walked away with two major ideas: Kornit is committed to sustainability in the fashion industry, and they’re also committed to working with fashion designers to make their dreams come true in a more efficient way, whether they’re inspired by “real life” or the impending metaverse takeover.

PHOTO GALLERY (28 IMAGES)

