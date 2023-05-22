Digital Printing
Kornit Textile Production Technologies
Introduces Smart Curing and Rapid SizeShifter.
Kornit Digital has unveiled two technologies designed to streamline textile production. The energy-efficient, intelligent, scalable Smart Curing system is engineered to sync production and finishing to reduce energy consumption and waste. With the flexibility to cure dark and light fabrics, T-shirts, hoodies, and sweatshirts, Smart Curing offers multiple configurations supporting up to three Atlas Max DTG printers.
The Rapid SizeShifter adjustable pallet for Atlas Max DTG presses enables a range of applications for on-demand direct-to-garment production, according to the company. The pallet offers on-the-fly adjustments to accommodate new sizes, products, and applications, ranging from T-shirts to hoodies and children’s apparel. Rapid SizeShifter features simplified ergonomics for ease of use. Workflow software, Smart, can further streamline production processes.
POST CATEGORIES
MANUFACTURER: Kornit Digital
PRODUCT CATEGORY: Digital Printing
