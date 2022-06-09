Headlines
Largest Screen Printer in Texas to Break Ground on New Facility
The 40-year-old company is planning to make hundreds of new hires.
C.C. Creations (College Station, TX) is preparing to build a 210,000-square-foot facility that is more than triple its primary production space, the KBTX TV station reports.
Owner Kenny Lawson told the station that the company is currently operating out of six different facilities. The new building, which is slated for downtown Bryan in the eastern part of Texas, will reduce that number to three.
The company is also planning to hire hundreds of new employees as part of its expansion.
C.C. Creations, founded in 1982, is the largest screen printing and embroidery company in Texas. Its principal client is Texas A&M University.
Read more at KBTX.
Watch Jay Busselle, Adrienne Palmer, and Jeremy Picker dive deep into DTG printing data, popular styles, and opportunities.
Apparel Decoration Trends for 2021 Part Two
Jay Busselle, marketing director, Equipment Zone, interviews two experts in apparel decoration trends: Adrienne Palmer, editor-in-chief of Screen Printing magazine, and Jeremy Picker, creative director and CEO of AMB3R Creative and Screen Printing Editorial Advisory Board member. Both share their insights on decoration trends, apparel styles, and some powerful data for DTG printing. Plus, Picker gives an exclusive look at his 2021 trend report. This is a follow-up webinar to Equipment Zone’s DTG Training Academy virtual event.
