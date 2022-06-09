Largest Screen Printer in Texas to Break Ground on New Facility

C.C. Creations (College Station, TX) is preparing to build a 210,000-square-foot facility that is more than triple its primary production space, the KBTX TV station reports.

Owner Kenny Lawson told the station that the company is currently operating out of six different facilities. The new building, which is slated for downtown Bryan in the eastern part of Texas, will reduce that number to three.

The company is also planning to hire hundreds of new employees as part of its expansion.

C.C. Creations, founded in 1982, is the largest screen printing and embroidery company in Texas. Its principal client is Texas A&M University.