Latest Product Releases for July-August

Brother GTX R2R High-Volume DTF Printers

Offering the ability to do high resolution and fine details.

Brother Industrial Products Division (IPD) offers the GTX R2R printer for creating direct-to-film (DTF) transfers. It’s a dedicated roll-to-roll, direct-to-film solution designed for high-volume printing that allows it to provide maximum productivity with little operator involvement. Offering the ability to do high resolution and fine details, the two industrial printheads have eight ink channels: CMYK in one and four white inks in the other.

MANUFACTURER: Brother DTG

PRODUCT CATEGORY: Garment Printing

Vastex PTF-100/D-100 Dryer Combo

Featuring an angled steel casing and clear polycarbonate door with dust-tight seal for mess-free operation.

The PTF-100 Powder-to-Film Coating System combined with the D-100 conveyor dryer increases production of DTF films by applying and curing adhesive powder quickly and conveniently within a footprint of 10 square feet. Mounted on a utility cart, the mobile system allows an operator to apply a uniform layer of adhesive powder to a run of DTF graphics and cure them uniformly in an infrared conveyor dryer from a single location. When not needed for DTF, the system can be rolled away. The PTF-100 coating system (patent pending) features an angled steel casing and clear polycarbonate door with dust-tight seal for mess-free operation. The compact D-100 dryer allows adjustment of temperature, belt speed and heater height to cure DTF film at high rates.

MANUFACTURER: Vastex

PRODUCT CATEGORY: Digital Printing

Livingston Systems DTF Vacuum Platen

Designed specifically for Epson and Brother DTG printers.

This 3-in-1 platen allows operators to effortlessly move between sizes with the simple rotation of a lever. It was designed specifically for Epson and Brother DTG printers seeking to expand into DTF Printing (compatible with Epson F2100, F2270, F3070 and Brother GTXpro, GTX600). There’s enhanced productivity so no more time is wasted taping down film sheets and dealing with curled edges, and there’s no more lost product due to accidental film slips. No tools are needed; simply slide the platen onto the existing mount, attach the power cable and hose, press power, and print.

MANUFACTURER: Livingston Systems

PRODUCT CATEGORY: Digital Printing

Stahls’ Fulfill Engine Software

Made to streamline print-on-demand and bulk fulfillment for apparel decorating businesses of all sizes.

The all-in-one print shop solution is made to streamline print-on-demand and bulk fulfillment for apparel decorating businesses of all sizes. The platform simplifies everything from pricing and quoting to sourcing blank goods, managing multiple decoration methods, staging orders and shipping. This program ensures greater efficiency, accuracy, and customer satisfaction.

MANUFACTURER: Stahl’s

PRODUCT CATEGORY: Business & Industry

Stickers International Labels on a Roll

Ideal for use in creating company and product identification, promotional messages, and gift packaging.

Stickers International, a one-stop custom manufacturer of pressure-sensitive decals, now offers labels on a roll. Rolls allow you to save money over sheets and offer more variety of shapes and sizes. They are ideal for use in creating company and product identification, promotional messages, and gift packaging. Choose from three materials: paper, vinyl, or clear/transparent. There are no minimums or set-up fees, and you can make your decal as creative and unique as you want.

MANUFACTURER: Stickers International

PRODUCT CATEGORY: Media + Substrates

Cap America Relaxed Dad Golf Cap

Available in 36 color options.

Style i1002 is a low-profile, six-panel, unstructured cap great for any relaxing occasion. Chill out in this cap that features a standard pre-curved visor, fabric strap with antique sliding buckle, and is made from washed chino twill. This style is available in 36 color options.

MANUFACTURER: Sportsmancaps

PRODUCT CATEGORY: Media + Substrates

