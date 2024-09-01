Latest Product Releases for September-October

RH Solutions Servo-Driven Cylinder Machine

Offers exceptional accuracy within ≤30 microns and can store up to 500 recipes.

The SPS ASTRON QX Series, a new generation of servo-driven cylinder machines, features advanced camera image registration, enabling the shortest screen setup time, format size adjustments, and squeegee setup in under three minutes using the HMI for numeric sheet size and related settings.

The machine offers exceptional accuracy within ≤30 microns and can store up to 500 recipes for repeat jobs, making it extremely fast.

MANUFACTURER: North American Supplier

PRODUCT CATEGORY: Industrial Printing

Sakurai’s Servo-Driven Cylinder Press

New features to improve operability and efficiency.

Sakurai’s reimagined Maestro MS-80DDS eliminates gears and sprockets for drive control with each part directly driven by a servomotor. The fully automated, labor-saving DDS was designed for easier operation and a scratch free conveying function — even for difficult materials. New features to improve operability and efficiency include a larger LCD touch screen operating panel, a presetting mechanism for sheet size and plate positioning and remote access function to simplify operation and maintenance. Sakurai’s exclusive CCD optical camera registration system checks register marks for sheet alignment to improve productivity and performance.

MANUFACTURER: Sakurai

PRODUCT CATEGORY: Industrial Printing

Ricoh Ri 4000 DTG Printer

New white ink offers quality improvements.

RICOH DTG’s new white ink formula offers enhanced versatility on a wider variety of fabrics including cotton and polyester for vibrant and lasting results. It also features built-in integrated pretreatment technology to streamline your workflow so say goodbye to external pretreatment machines and manual pretreatment processes. This saves time and effort while ensuring consistent and professional prints.

MANUFACTURER: Ricoh USA

PRODUCT CATEGORY: Garment Printing

DTF Ultra Inks

The inks are non-toxic and environmentally friendly and have a one-year shelf life.

Experience exceptional color density, a wide color gamut, and outstanding color saturation for DTF designs that burst with life. The inks are non-toxic and environmentally friendly and have a one-year shelf life. The inks are engineered for washfastness, so your designs will endure multiple washes while maintaining their vibrant colors. They also have guaranteed printhead compatibility (with registration) that protects your valuable printing equipment.

MANUFACTURER: Budget Inks

PRODUCT CATEGORY: Inks + Coatings

USA-Made Tubular Tee

Available in several stocked colors.

Knit, cut, sewn, and dyed in the USA, USSA’s 1551TB is the industry standard tubular tee. The classic 18/1 conventional jersey is the same weight that was a mainstay in the 80’s and 90’s. The drop shoulder and wide body offer a versatile fit for every line. The garment undergoes an artisanal garment dye process in Los Angeles with enzyme and softener additives that give the garment a vintage and classic feel while still retaining full printability. It is available in several stocked colors, or the company can custom dye to match your Pantone or reference, with a low custom dye MOQ of 200 units.

MANUFACTURER: US Standard Apparel

PRODUCT CATEGORY: Media + Substrates

Ninja Transfer 3-D Puff Transfers

Ideal for a variety of applications including apparel, bags, and hats, and more.

Bring designs to life with a bold, textured effect that gives a dynamic, three-dimensional look. These 3-D puff transfers allow one-color designs to rise off the fabric and create a stunning effect. Ideal for a variety of applications including apparel, bags, and hats, they offer a unique way for brands and individuals to make their designs stand out. These new transfers are made from premium materials, ensuring they are not only visually striking but also highly durable. Their easy application process makes them accessible for both professional printers and DIY enthusiasts.

MANUFACTURER: NinjaPatches

PRODUCT CATEGORY: Media + Substrates

