Latest Product Releases for September-October

Mimaki RasterLink Software

Allow users to create personalized output from CSV files.

Mimaki’s new RasterLink 7 software delivers faster RIP processing, improved usability, and higher productivity with support for variable printing. It enhances PDF reproducibility, including special effects such as transparency, while processing files 25% faster on average than RasterLink 6Plus, according to the company. Variable print functions allow users to create personalized output from CSV files. Frequently used settings are consolidated on one screen, and error alerts appear in pop-ups for easier operation.

POST CATEGORIES

MANUFACTURER: Mimaki

PRODUCT CATEGORY: Media + Substrates

Antigro Designer DTF Gang Sheet Software

Built-in tools check image resolution, remove white backgrounds with one click, and trim transparent space, minimizing manual edits and customer back-and-forth.

Antigro Designer’s DTF Gang Sheet Builder streamlines gang sheet creation for direct-to-film transfers, saving time, reducing waste, and boosting profits. Its auto nesting feature generates sheets from uploaded graphics at the chosen print size while optimizing material use, making ordering smoother and production more efficient. Built-in tools check image resolution, remove white backgrounds with one click, and trim transparent space, minimizing manual edits and customer back-and-forth. Users can upload artwork, enable personalized designs and text, and scale efficiently with a usage-based pricing model.

POST CATEGORIES

MANUFACTURER: Antigro Designer

PRODUCT CATEGORY: Media + Substrates

Advertisement

STAHLS’ Shop Management Software

Features include real-time inventory tracking, supplier integration, QR-coded job labels, paperless work orders, and more.

STAHLS’ has enhanced its Fulfill Engine platform with bulk ordering and advanced shop management tools to boost production efficiency for screen printers. The all-in-one software streamlines operations by supporting both large-scale runs and on-demand orders with automated workflows that cut manual entry and speed output. Features include real-time inventory tracking, supplier integration, QR-coded job labels, paperless work orders, e-commerce and Shopify integration, and automated shipping. By unifying quoting, sourcing, staging, production tracking, and fulfillment, it helps printers scale, stay competitive, and expand capabilities without new equipment.

POST CATEGORIES

MANUFACTURER: Stahl’s

PRODUCT CATEGORY: Media + Substrates

Shopworx Business Management Software

New purchasing tools will allow bulk assignment of items to purchase orders, reducing repetitive steps and streamlining complex buys.

ShopWorks will roll out a major upgrade to OnSite, an all-in-one business management software, later this year, including a redesigned user interface with multi-window capabilities for easier navigation and multitasking. New purchasing tools will allow bulk assignment of items to purchase orders, reducing repetitive steps and streamlining complex buys. Production scheduling offers bulk change options for events and machine assignments, along with summary views for clearer workload management. Added vendor integrations will improve product pricing and purchase order submissions.

POST CATEGORIES

MANUFACTURER: Shopworx

PRODUCT CATEGORY: Media + Substrates

OnPrintShop Graphics Software

Enhanced shipping accuracy reduces errors and upgraded SEO tools improve storefront visibility.

OnPrintShop has released version 12.2, giving print providers tools to work smarter, sell faster and improve customers’ experiences. The update introduces adaptive-size product templates for flexible design, kit personalization for bundled products and advanced filters to simplify navigation of large catalogs. Enhanced shipping accuracy reduces errors and upgraded SEO tools improve storefront visibility. Though labeled a minor release, v12.2 delivers major gains in usability, productivity and customer satisfaction, according to the company.

POST CATEGORIES

MANUFACTURER: OnPrintShop

PRODUCT CATEGORY: Media + Substrates

Fiery RIP Software

Supports virtually all widely used digital printers as well as cutting devices.

Fiery’s Digital Factory RIP software provides an all-inclusive color management, production, and workflow solution across a variety of specialty print applications like direct-to-film (DTF) and direct-to-garment (DTG), supporting virtually all widely used digital printers as well as cutting devices. A completely integrated printing and finishing software package, Digital Factory powers your digital print production projects from start to finish.

POST CATEGORIES

MANUFACTURER: Fiery

PRODUCT CATEGORY: Media + Substrates

T-Biz Network Screen-Printing Separation Software

Users can create artwork in Adobe Illustrator, Photoshop, or CorelDRAW, then process files in Photoshop with T-Seps.

Industry veteran Scott Fresener, T-Biz Network, has launched T-Seps 4.0, an automated color separation plug-in for Photoshop. Users can create artwork in Adobe Illustrator, Photoshop, or CorelDRAW, then process files in Photoshop with T-Seps. In minutes, the software generates high-end separations for simulated process color, CMYK, and index color, and can automatically convert files to halftones for printing.

POST CATEGORIES

MANUFACTURER: T-Biz Network

PRODUCT CATEGORY: Media + Substrates

Advertisement